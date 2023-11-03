Eric Trump Suffers Major Meltdown Outside Fraud Trial Courthouse, Complains About Potholes and Murderers: 'The City is Going to H---'
Eric Trump suffered a major meltdown this week after he testified in connection to the ongoing fraud trial against his ex-president father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as former President Donald Trump remains on trial for fraud in New York, his two eldest sons – Don Jr. and Eric Trump – testified before Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday and Friday.
But while the embattled ex-president was not at the courthouse to hear Don Jr. and Eric’s respective testimonies this week, Eric made sure to speak to reporters and attack New York Attorney General Letitia James on his father’s behalf.
“Yeah, well, guys, it was a great day,” the 39-year-old Trump ranted. “But what the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane!”
“We have one of the greatest companies anywhere in the world,” he continued. “We employ thousands of New Yorkers. These people, they make their living relying on us! They feed their families, relying on us!”
“And because you have an attorney general that play politics with everything, you’ve seen that time and time again,” Trump’s son added. “She’s come after my father ruthlessly.”
Eric then targeted New York itself and raged about “potholes,” “murderers,” and “people getting thrown in front of trains.”
“You have people getting shot in the streets,” he said during his unhinged rant outside the Manhattan courthouse. “You had a little kid that got shot in the head in Times Square recently. You had people getting thrown in front of trains, in stations! The city is going to h---, guys.”
“Guys, we deserve better than this.” Eric raved further. “Let’s get the murderers off the street. Let’s take care of the crime. Let’s rebuild our infrastructure.”
“Everywhere you drive in New York, you hit a pothole and your car gets destroyed and they’re going after a guy who employs thousands of people in the state.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Don Jr. and Eric were ordered to testify in court this week in connection to Letitia James’ $250 million fraud lawsuit against ex-President Trump and the Trump Organization.
Both Don Jr. and Eric were named as co-defendants in the case alongside their embattled father and several additional Trump Organization executives when the lawsuit was filed last year.
Although Ivanka Trump was dismissed as a co-defendant in June, Judge Engoron recently ordered her to testify in person in connection to the case.
The former first daughter appealed the judge’s decision to make her testify, but her initial efforts were rejected on Thursday night.
“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” Ivanka’s team argued.
Former President Trump’s eldest daughter is expected to testify in connection to the $250 million fraud case sometime next week if Judge Engoron’s ruling stands,
“I want to see her in person,” the judge said on Friday. “That is how we prefer testimony.”