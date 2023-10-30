Your tip
Donald Trump 'Terrified' of Losing His Real Estate Empire in $250 Million Fraud Lawsuit, Kellyanne Conway's Ex-Husband George Claims

donald trump civil case
Source: MEGA

George Conway claimed Donald Trump is 'terrified' to lose his real estate empire.

By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband George Conway alleged that Donald Trump has involved himself so much in his New York fraud trial because he's "terrified" of losing his business, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the $250 million civil trial is just one of Trump's many legal woes, the ex-president appeared to take a heightened interest in the case and has spent several long days at the Manhattan courthouse.

donald trump civil case
Source: MEGA

Judge Engoron previously ruled that Trump built his real estate empire on fraud.

George, who's also a contributing columnist for the Washington Post, suggested that Trump's level of interest in the New York fraud case is directly tied to what's personally at stake for the ex-president, though he faces potential jail time in other cases.

During Monday's edition of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski said of the civil case, "This one gets [Trump] where it really hurts."

George agreed and added the case is "more fundamental" due to its potential to devastate Trump's real estate empire and prohibit him from doing business in his native state.

donald trump storms out of courthouse
Source: MEGA

Trump has taken a heightened interest in the civil case compared to his other legal matters.

"This puts him out of business. This case is putting him out of business. And that’s his essence," George said Monday.

"And I think that he’s just he’s terrified that, you know, he’s not going to have the Trump Tower, and he’s not going to have all the things that he has bragged about for decades, for six decades."

"That’s going to be gone, and he won’t be able to run a business, and the question is how much money is he going to be allowed to keep from that? And that to him is striking at the core of Donald Trump?" George added.

Donald Trump
biden trump cbs poll
Source: MEGA

Trump faces a $250 million fine and sanctions that prevent him from doing business in New York.

Trump is currently in court arguing to keep his company in business in the state of New York. In a previous summary ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and members of his company, Trump Organization, "repeatedly" defrauded banks, insurers and others.

Trump and his company misrepresented his net worth and value of assets on financial documents in order to receive more favorable loans and insurance deals.

Attorney General Letitia James is currently seeking a $250 million fine in addition to severe sanctions that would reduce his real estate empire to ashes.

donald trump classified documents case
Source: MEGA

Trump has been fined twice for violating a gag order issued in the civil case.

George's comments followed several explosive moments in the civil case. After Engoron's initial summary ruling, the ex-president attacked a member of his staff in a fiery Truth Social post.

The post prompted Engoron to issue a partial gag order that barred Trump from speaking about members of his staff— and he ordered that the post be removed. Two weeks later, Trump was fined $5,000 for a violation of the gag order.

Days later, a second fine was issued in the amount of $10,000 after Trump made statements to the press at the courthouse, which Engoron interpreted as another attack on his law clerk. Trump ended that day by storming out of court after his attorney's motion to dismiss the trial was rejected.

