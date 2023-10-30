Donald Trump 'Terrified' of Losing His Real Estate Empire in $250 Million Fraud Lawsuit, Kellyanne Conway's Ex-Husband George Claims

"This puts him out of business. This case is putting him out of business. And that’s his essence," George said Monday.

"And I think that he’s just he’s terrified that, you know, he’s not going to have the Trump Tower, and he’s not going to have all the things that he has bragged about for decades, for six decades."

"That’s going to be gone, and he won’t be able to run a business, and the question is how much money is he going to be allowed to keep from that? And that to him is striking at the core of Donald Trump?" George added.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.