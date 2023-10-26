Donald Trump Meltdowns in Late Night Rant After Speaking Out About 'Terrible' Shooting in Maine
Former president Donald Trump reacted to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, calling it a "terrible situation" while posting about that and more during a late-night rant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"At least 22 dead. It just seems to never end for the USA!" the 2024 hopeful posted via his platform Truth Social on Wednesday night after the brutal attack.
Reports have emerged claiming the death toll is 22, but Maine Governor Janet Mills said that 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the massacre.
The person of interest, 40-year-old former Army reserve firearms instructor Robert Carr, is still at large although authorities found a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect abandoned late last night.
Shots were fired at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar & Grille. The town has since been placed on a lockdown as authorities search for the gunman.
Three minutes after posting about the mass shooting, the former president segued to Mike Johnson, who was sworn in as the 56th speaker of the House after what seemed to be a never-ending battle for the gavel.
"Great speech today for new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson," Trump posted. "Off to a terrific start!!!" Less than a half-hour later, the embattled GOP frontrunner shared a throwback clip of himself greeting fans as he walked into an arena to watch a UFC bout.
"WHAT A DIFFERENCE A PRESIDENT MAKES!" the caption read.
His posting binge continued with a video of him golfing and it was edited to where the ball struck President Joe Biden.
Trump went on to discuss his civil fraud case in a post that may have violated his gag order again, calling out New York Attorney General Letitia James and his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
The politician was fined $10k on Wednesday after the New York judge overseeing his trial said Trump violated his gag order for a second time.
"The New York State Attorney General's case against me is DEAD, but the Radical Left Judge REFUSES to end it. He just can't let it go," Trump wrote.
"Their 'star' witness lied like a dog on the stand today, and then admitted that I did NOTHING WRONG! A total SleazeBag. Letitia James should focus on Violent Crime, which is out of control. So unfair. I don't even get a Jury Trial. A blight on the New York State Judicial System," he continued.
"Businesses are watching all over the world, and never coming in, only moving out. The Governor should get involved. Election Interference by my Political Opponent!"