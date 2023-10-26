Newt Gingrich Calls For Relaxed Gun Laws Moments After Maine Shooting Leaves 18 Dead

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich advocated for lax gun laws in response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that left at least 18 dead and dozens more injured on Wednesday night.

"Well, I mean, first of all, it's horrible," Gingrich said while chatting with Fox News host Sean Hannity about the tragic events that unfolded.

"And I think that we're gonna have to really think through a better method of protecting people. Frankly, in states that have conceal carry and other permits, constitutional carry permits, you have a much more rapid response to these [kinds] of people who are crazy."