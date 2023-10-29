Your tip
Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, Baselessly Accuses Joe Biden of Election Interference Scam

donald trump escalates attacks on judge arthur engoron
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 29 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump continued his relentless assault on Judge Arthur Engoron on Saturday, October 28, as well as lashing out at President Joe Biden over the ongoing fraud trial in which Biden has no involvement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trial, brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James, has seen Trump's frequent appearances and his penchant for venting his frustrations to reporters in between proceedings.

donald trump demands judge arthur engoron be taken off fraud trial
Source: MEGA

Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments.

Trump's most recent appearance in court culminated in a dramatic storm-out as Judge Engoron repeatedly ruled against him, including imposing a $10,000 fine for violating a gag order.

Despite the threat of further punishment, Trump took to social media on Saturday morning with a barrage of attacks. He first targeted Judge Engoron's decision to require Ivanka Trump to testify in person, a decision that she is currently appealing.

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump wrote: "My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned."

"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," he continued. "This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed."

donald trump demands judge arthur engoron be taken off fraud trial
Source: MEGA

After violating a gag order twice, Donald Trump continued to attack the judge and AG in his civil fraud case.

Accusing the judge of bias, Trump continued: "Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, 'on time, on schedule,' with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME."

"Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one," the ex-Prez continued in a rant to his 6.4 million followers. "He’s an out of control 'Nut Job,' who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!"

donald trump threaten joe biden political rivals assume office
Source: MEGA

Trump lashed out at Biden over the ongoing fraud trial.

Less than two hours after his initial tirade, Trump called for Judge Engoron to be removed from the case and reiterated his baseless claim that Biden directed the filing of charges against him.

Trump wrote: "This grossly incompetent 'Judge,' who is overturned on Appeal more than almost any Judge in New York State, is a partisan political hack who totally disregards the Court of Appeals decisions against him, and won’t allow a Jury to get anywhere near my 'CASE.'"

He continued to claim that the New York State legal system has "broken down completely," and that "everybody who is watching this Witch Hunt" agrees.

Source: radar

Judge Engoron swiftly denied a motion to dismiss the case based on Trump's claim about Michael Cohen giving inconsistent testimony, which ultimately led to his abrupt departure from the courtroom.

