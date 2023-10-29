Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, Baselessly Accuses Joe Biden of Election Interference Scam

Trump's most recent appearance in court culminated in a dramatic storm-out as Judge Engoron repeatedly ruled against him, including imposing a $10,000 fine for violating a gag order.

Despite the threat of further punishment, Trump took to social media on Saturday morning with a barrage of attacks. He first targeted Judge Engoron's decision to require Ivanka Trump to testify in person, a decision that she is currently appealing.

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump wrote: "My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned."

"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," he continued. "This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed."