Michael Cohen Calls Donald Trump a 'Sad-Looking, Pathetic, Deflated Individual' After Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial

By:

Oct. 28 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Disbarred attorney Michael Cohen shared his experience testifying against his former client, Donald Trump, in the ex-president's civil fraud trial in New York, calling him a "sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual," RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump attacks michael cohen fraud trial testimony
Michael Cohen called Donald Trump a 'sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual.'

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in what he called "dirty deeds" on behalf of Trump, opened up about his feelings and the content of his testimony.

During the interview, Burnett asked Cohen about his emotions when confronting Trump in the courtroom.

Cohen admitted feeling bewildered, saying, "I was confused on how I was going to be... And actually, I felt nothing. It was so weird that here I am, sitting directly across from Donald Trump, and I felt absolutely nothing."

ivanka trump testify in person donald trump civil fraud trial judge
Judge Engoron ruled in September that ex-President Trump was liable for committing fraud in New York.

He further described Trump as a "sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual."

Burnett then delved into the details of Cohen's testimony, focusing on the allegation that Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated their assets' values to secure better loan terms.

Cohen highlighted an example where he was called into Trump's office at Trump Tower, where the former president allegedly directed him to inflate the value of his properties. In response to Burnett's inquiry about whether Trump had directed him to "cook the books," Cohen affirmed, "The answer is, yes."

donald trump attacks michael cohen fraud trial testimony
Cohen testified against his former boss on Tuesday in connection to the civil fraud trial against Trump.

Cohen emphasized that the attorney general's office already had sufficient evidence to support the fraud claims against the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the case, had ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, finding Trump and his organization liable for defrauding financial institutions and insurers.

The trial now focuses on disgorgement, with Cohen predicting that the judge will order Trump to pay a $600 million fine, surpassing New York Attorney General Letitia James' sought-after amount of $250 million.

The interview aired on Friday, October 27, after being postponed due to breaking news the previous night.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump attacked Cohen outside of the courtroom, calling his former fixer a "liar" who is "trying to get a better deal for himself."

"Well, he’s a proven liar, as you know,” Trump charged. “He’s a felon who served a lot of time for lying, and we’re going to just go in and see him.”

Before his testimony, Cohen told reporters, “This is not about Donald Trump versus Michael Cohen, or Michael Cohen versus Donald Trump,” he said. “This is about accountability, plain and simple.”

Trump remains on trial in New York in connection to a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.

