Michael Cohen Calls Donald Trump a 'Sad-Looking, Pathetic, Deflated Individual' After Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in what he called "dirty deeds" on behalf of Trump, opened up about his feelings and the content of his testimony.

During the interview, Burnett asked Cohen about his emotions when confronting Trump in the courtroom.

Cohen admitted feeling bewildered, saying, "I was confused on how I was going to be... And actually, I felt nothing. It was so weird that here I am, sitting directly across from Donald Trump, and I felt absolutely nothing."