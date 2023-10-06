Donald Trump Drops $500M Lawsuit Against Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen Due to Campaign Rally Scheduling Conflict
Donald Trump dropped a $500 million lawsuit against his former lawyer Michael Cohen this week after realizing that the case would conflict with an upcoming campaign rally the ex-president has scheduled, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come just a few days before Trump was set to appear in New York for a deposition connected to the $500 million lawsuit against Cohen on Monday, the embattled ex-president dropped the case on Thursday night.
“Plaintiff, President Donald J. Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that pursuant to Rule 41(1)(A)(i) he is voluntarily dismissing this action without prejudice,” a court document filed by Trump lawyer Alejandro Brito read.
According to Politico, Trump decided to dismiss the case against Cohen after the former president realized that his scheduled deposition in New York on Monday interfered with a 2024 campaign rally he had scheduled in New Hampshire at noon on the same day.
Trump also already delayed the ordered deposition two separate times, and the judge overseeing the $500 million case refused to delay the matter once more.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the embattled former president insisted that Trump did not drop the case against Cohen but “temporarily paused” the lawsuit until after Trump “prevails” against the numerous other civil and criminal lawsuits Trump is currently fighting.
“Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions just as the Southern District of New York held him accountable for numerous non-Trump related acts and crimes, making Cohen a very ‘proud’ felon,” Trump’s spokesperson said on Thursday night.
Cohen quickly responded to the dropped lawsuit against him and claimed that Trump “feared the prospect of a deposition.”
“As I have said from the beginning: this case was nothing more than a retaliatory intimidation tactic, and his attempt to hide from routine discovery procedures confirms as much,” Cohen said after the lawsuit was dropped on Thursday.
“Mr. Trump’s cowardly dismissal spells the end of this latest attempt to deter me from providing truthful testimony against him,” he continued. “My legal team and I now look forward to turning our full attention to holding Mr. Trump accountable for his latest abuse of the legal system.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump filed the $500 million lawsuit against Cohen in a South Florida federal court in April 2023.
The former president claimed that Cohen breached attorney-client privilege and a confidentiality agreement by making public allegations about Trump.
Cohen remains a key witness in the criminal case against Trump in New York.
Trump is accused of falsifying business records and ordering Cohen – his lawyer and fixer at the time – to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump pleaded not guilty in that case and has repeatedly denied the claims of a secret affair.
Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to a campaign finance felony related to the case and was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018. He was released in November 2021.