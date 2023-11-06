Judge Reprimands Donald Trump During Trial Testimony, Threatens to 'Toss' Ex-prez Off Witness Stand
Judge Arthur Engoron admonished Donald Trump this week as the embattled ex-president testified in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and the Trump Organization, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as the embattled former president remains on trial for fraud in Manhattan, Judge Engoron was forced to reprimand Trump as the ex-president sat on the witness stand for the first time since the trial launched early last month.
According to Mediaite, Judge Engoron lost his patience with the former president after Trump repeatedly refused to answer the prosecutor’s questions on Monday.
Trump reportedly “launched into monologues” during his testimony and remarked that the judge “will rule against him” because Judge Engoron “always” does.
“You can attack me, you can do whatever you want, but answer the question,” the judge told Trump.
“I beseech you to control him if you can,” Judge Engoron then told Trump lawyer Chris Kise. “If you can’t, I will. I will excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can.”
Judge Engoron then snapped at another Trump attorney, Alina Habba, after Habba told the judge that he was there to “hear what Trump has to say.”
The judge once again emphasized that Trump was ordered to take to the witness stand to “answer questions” and nothing else.
“I’m not here to hear what he has to say,” Judge Engoron fired back at Habba. “He’s here to answer questions.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains on trial in New York in connection to a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Nut Job' Judge Engoron Over His Daughter Ivanka Trump Having to Testify in Fraud Trial
- Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, Baselessly Accuses Joe Biden of Election Interference Scam
- Donald Trump Escalates Attack on Judge Arthur Engoron Demanding That He Be 'Taken Off' the New York Fraud Trial
Judge Engoron ruled in September that Trump did commit fraud in New York by defrauding banks and insurers while building his real estate empire, and the current trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records.
Trump’s public remarks since the trial launched on October 2 resulted in Judge Engoron issuing a partial gag order against the embattled ex-president.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The judge has already fined Trump two separate times – once for $5,000 and again for $10,000 – for violating the partial gag order.
Judge Engoron then issued a gag order against Trump’s legal team on Friday that prohibits the former president’s attorneys from commenting on confidential communications between the judge and his staff both inside and outside of the courtroom.
Trump took to Truth Social just hours before he took to the witness stand on Monday morning to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Engoron.
He called James “racist, evil, and corrupt” and dubbed Judge Engoron “biased, nasty, and club-controlled.”
“Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT,” Trump wrote before arriving in Manhattan to testify.
“A dark day for our Country,” he added. “WITCH HUNT!”