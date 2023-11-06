Judge Reprimands Donald Trump During Trial Testimony, Threatens to 'Toss' Ex-prez Off Witness Stand

Judge Arthur Engoron admonished Donald Trump this week as the embattled ex-president testified in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and the Trump Organization, RadarOnline.com can report.

