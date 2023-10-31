Donald Trump is ‘Gonna Have to Liquidate Everything,’ Kellyanne Conway's Ex-husband Predicts — 'Including Places Like Mar-a-Lago’
Kellyanne Conway’s ex-husband recently predicted that Donald Trump is “gonna have to liquidate everything” because of the civil fraud trial against the ex-president in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as former President Trump remains on trial for fraud in Manhattan, George Conway spoke out to break down the potential consequences the fraud trial will have on the ex-president’s various assets and businesses.
According to Conway, Trump’s real estate empire is already “crashing down.”
“Well, you can see it,” the conservative lawyer told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday. “He’s making mistakes. He’s babbling incoherently even more than usual. This is striking.”
“He was the mogul, he was the mogul with The Apprentice, and he’s been that in New York for 50 years,” Conway continued. “And now it’s coming crashing down.”
Kellyanne Conway’s ex-husband then explained how Trump would be forced to liquidate nearly all his assets if Judge Arthur Engoron takes away the embattled ex-president’s right to do business in New York.
“He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false,” Conway told Psaki. “And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false.”
“And as a result, the judge said – ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization, the ability to do business in the state of New York, should be invalidated,” he continued.
“And that puts him out of business, which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs,” Conway predicted.
“But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business, go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about.”
Conway then reiterated that – if Judge Engoron’s initial ruling is upheld – Trump will be barred from conduction business in the state of New York.
“Their right to do business in New York is canceled, as is the certificates of incorporation of the various LLCs and companies that he himself owns that are incorporated in New York,” Conway noted. “So, he can’t do business.”
“This is a death blow to Trump’s businesses.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains on trial in New York in connection to a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
Judge Engoron ruled in September that Trump did commit fraud in New York by defrauding banks and insurers while building his real estate empire.
While Judge Engoron already ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud, the current trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records.