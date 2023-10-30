‘Third World Country’: Donald Trump Has 4 AM Meltdown Shouting About Criminal Cases, Calls Judge a ‘TRUE HATER’
Donald Trump unleashed on Joe Biden and the judge overseeing his D.C. federal case in a rant that started in the early morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the ex-president woke up and immediately took to his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump told his followers at 4:32 AM, “Why didn’t they start the totally political BIDEN INDICTMENTS & COURT CASES Three (3) Years Ago, instead of the MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN??? Third World Country-ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”
He continued, “If they started the highly political Biden Indictments 3 years ago, everything would now be finished. THEY WAITED UNTIL MY CAMPAIGN BEGAN!”
The politician wasn’t done with his rant. He added, “The Obama-appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial. Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”
Trump ended his rampage around 5:15 AM with a post that read, “These highly political (All started by Crooked Joe Biden!) Lawsuits and Indictments shouldn’t be allowed to start until AFTER THE ELECTION IS OVER! Our Founding Fathers are looking down at Biden with scorn!”
The morning meltdown came hours after Trump unleashed on Biden in late night post on Sunday.
He said, “Why didn’t Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President? You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you.”
Trump added, “These Third World Biden Indictments, which should never have been filed, would have been tried and over with years ago. My SleazeBag Opponent shouldn’t be able to do this during my campaign, OR BEFORE THE ELECTION!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently in the middle of a $250 million civil fraud trial. The ex-president and his family stand accused of fraudulent business practices.
In court documents, New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed the Trump Organization inflated the value of assets to secure loans. Prior to the trial, the judge presiding over the case canceled the Trump Organization’s business certificates in New York.
The decision will make it extremely hard for Trump to run his businesses out of the state. The trial is ongoing.