‘Is that Right?’: Donald Trump Suffers Embarrassing Hot Mic Moment After Forgetting What State He Was in at Rally
Donald Trump struggled to remember what city he was in at a rally over the weekend — and the ex-president had to be corrected by a senator on stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Trump appeared at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa but appeared to think he was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The cities are about an hour and 15 minutes from each other.
Trump told the crowd, “Well, thank you very much, a big hello to a place where we’ve done very well. Sioux Falls. Thank you very much, Sioux Falls.”
Senator Brad Zaun quickly approached Trump to tell him, “It's Sioux City, not Sioux Falls.”
Trump replied, “Oh it’s … oh is that right?”
The politician went back to the mic and addressed the crowd. He told them, “So Sioux City. Let me ask you ... how many people come from Sioux City?
Trump has attacked President Joe Biden for his mental state for years.
Last month, Trump told Megyn Kelly, “Age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50, also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.”
Trump objected to polls that showed Americans believing Biden was too old.
“No, not, not for the reason of ‘old,’” Trump said, “I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. They’re just, I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.”
“You look at some of the great world leaders. They were in their 80s and they did, I mean, Churchill, so many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s,” he said. “You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either.”
Trump doesn’t seem too concerned about his gaffe. He was ranting on Truth Social this morning about Obama and Biden.
He wrote, The Obama-appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial. Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!”