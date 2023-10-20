White House Denies Joe Biden Pulled A 'Ron Burgundy' Teleprompter Gaffe in Oval Office Address, Slams Fox News' 'Credibility'

The White House refuted Fox News' baseless claim following Biden's televised address from the Oval Office, which focused on "the Unites States’ Response to Hamas’s Terrorist Attacks Against Israel and Russia’s Ongoing Brutal War Against Ukraine."

While speaking on the war in Ukraine, the president told the country, "For 75 years, NATO has kept peace in Europe and has been the cornerstone of American security. And if Putin attacks a NATO Ally, we will defend every inch of NATO which the treaty requires and calls for."

He then insisted, "We will have something that we do not seek — make it clear: we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia."