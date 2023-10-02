'Quite Literally B------': Gavin Newsom Slams Fox News for 'Misinformation' While Religiously Watching Network

Last week, as the Republican candidates met in Simi Valley for the second presidential debate, Newsom sat down at a nearby hotel for an interview with Semafor. Later, he met with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

While speaking with Semafor, the Democrat governor said Hannity's network was a "24/7 doom loop for fear and anger."

