'Quite Literally B------': Gavin Newsom Slams Fox News for 'Misinformation' While Religiously Watching Network
California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fox News and branded the network "quite literally b------- and misinformation" despite reportedly watching the conservative news channel religiously, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Newsom did not have many complimentary things to say about Fox News, the lawmaker did not want Democrats to stop tuning into the network.
Last week, as the Republican candidates met in Simi Valley for the second presidential debate, Newsom sat down at a nearby hotel for an interview with Semafor. Later, he met with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
While speaking with Semafor, the Democrat governor said Hannity's network was a "24/7 doom loop for fear and anger."
"I’m not naive, I’m not moving the needle at all," Newsome told Semafor. "The deeper question is: What do we do as Democrats to infect that ecosystem with some reality checks? And it can’t be episodic — you’ve got to go on 24/7."
Newsom has a methodic schedule for digesting conservative and right-wing media daily.
According to Semafor, Newsom "begins his day with the Righting, a newsletter roundup of conservative media clips from the previous day. He takes a break for Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, then flips the TV in his office to Fox News for The Faulkner Focus a daytime Fox show hosted by conservative host Harris Faulker."
Newsom's daily media consumption continued after Faulker's program. The California lawmaker's father-in-law, who was described as conservative, reportedly texts him "Wall Street Journal stories and op-eds and links to other right-wing sites."
"[Newsom] said his staff asked him to stop consuming content from Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, which he admitted has been more difficult for him to give up than The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast which Newsom said he no longer listens to," the outlet reported while noting Rogan's criticism of California state leadership.
Newsom has appeared on Fox News twice before for Hannity's program. His interviews were reportedly arranged over text between the news hose and the governor. Newsom is also one of the most active and outspoken democrats on Donald Trump's social platform, Truth Social.
This was all strategically done in an effort to get count points on-air for viewers who would likely otherwise fail to check in on left-leaning networks and outlets.
"But [Republican] presidential candidates] are getting all the airtime they’re polluting the airwaves with a lot of b-------. And we have got to have a counteroffensive. So my No. 1 strategy tonight is to communicate that and say to Democrats, ‘let’s go to war.’ This is serious," Newsom said before adding, "Trump can win."