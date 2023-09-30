Megyn Kelly Criticizes Fox Business GOP Debate for Partnering with Univision and Accused Moderator of Having 'Leftist' Bias
In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, host Megyn Kelly expressed her discontent with the inclusion of Univision as a media partner for the Fox Business GOP debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She questioned FoxNews' decision to partner with the network and criticized Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, calling her a "leftist" and accusing her of bias.
According to Mediaite, the decision to include Univision as a media partner was not made by Fox News. It was actually the Republican National Committee (RNC) who chose the media partners for the debate.
Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the RNC, announced the partnership with FOX Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in a press release on August 9th.
The second GOP debate, which aired on Fox Business Network, featured seven qualifying candidates and once again proceeded without the Republican frontrunner, ex-President Donald Trump.
While the event garnered attention for the chaos and memorable one-liners, it was Calderón's questioning that sparked several provocative exchanges.
During the discussion on The Megyn Kelly Show, the host talked with former Fox News producer and Editor-in-Chief of the Washington Free Beacon, Eliana Johnson, where they discussed the appropriateness of the questions asked during the debate.
Johnson stated that some of the questions seemed more suitable for a general election debate rather than a Republican primary debate. She highlighted questions about the Dreamers, gun safety, and LGBTQ+ Americans, which she considered to be of less interest to conservative voters.
Kelly agreed with Johnson and expressed her frustration with the "liberal framing" of the debate and specifically targeted Calderón and Univision.
She accused Calderón of being a "leftist" and claimed that Univision had retained editorial control over her questions.
Kelly compared Calderón's line of inquiry to that of Hillary Clinton and criticized Univision for its alleged bias and history of partnering with the Clintons.
The former Fox News anchor acknowledged that it is acceptable to ask questions about potential problems for the nominee in a general election. However, she emphasized that the issue selection and the way in which the questions were framed showed Calderón's alleged bias.
The Megyn Kelly Show segment ended with Kelly and Johnson discussing the partnership between Fox and Univision, with Kelly questioning the rationale behind the collaboration.
"It’s perfectly fine to say, hey, here’s an issue that’s going to be a problem for you if you’re the nominee when you get to the general, you can do that," the host explained "Like you’re too extreme for moderates on abortion. What say you? Is that true or not? That’s okay. We’ve been doing that from time immemorial. But the issue selection and the way in and out of the questions showed her bias time and time and time again!"