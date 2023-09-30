Megyn Kelly Criticizes Fox Business GOP Debate for Partnering with Univision and Accused Moderator of Having 'Leftist' Bias

According to Mediaite, the decision to include Univision as a media partner was not made by Fox News. It was actually the Republican National Committee (RNC) who chose the media partners for the debate.

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the RNC, announced the partnership with FOX Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in a press release on August 9th.

The second GOP debate, which aired on Fox Business Network, featured seven qualifying candidates and once again proceeded without the Republican frontrunner, ex-President Donald Trump.

While the event garnered attention for the chaos and memorable one-liners, it was Calderón's questioning that sparked several provocative exchanges.