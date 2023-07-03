'We're Being Judged': Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Rips LGBTQ Community as 'Most Unfair Group Walking on the Planet'

"They have a playbook that they are only playing by, that they can only see," Arenas told VladTV. "Nobody else gets to see this playbook but we're being judged by everything that's in this playbook, but we don't know it."

The famed Washington Wizards star explained that some individuals within the community can be committed to misunderstanding people who are not fully aware on what terms or pronouns are appropriate to use.

Arenas played for the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and Shanghai Sharks in China, having retired from playing basketball professionally in 2013.