'We're Being Judged': Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Rips LGBTQ Community as 'Most Unfair Group Walking on the Planet'
Gilbert Arenas spoke candidly about societal norms and explained why he thinks the LGBTQ+ community is the "most unfair group walking on the planet right now," RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a new interview, the former NBA star said he felt that many individuals who identify themselves as such are quick to pontificate others while discussing that subject and more.
"They have a playbook that they are only playing by, that they can only see," Arenas told VladTV. "Nobody else gets to see this playbook but we're being judged by everything that's in this playbook, but we don't know it."
The famed Washington Wizards star explained that some individuals within the community can be committed to misunderstanding people who are not fully aware on what terms or pronouns are appropriate to use.
Arenas played for the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and Shanghai Sharks in China, having retired from playing basketball professionally in 2013.
"There's no open dialogue about what is appropriate and what's not. We only find out after we f--- up and that's unfair. That's f------ unfair you can't do that," he went on.
"Just words, phrases like he, she, it, they. We don't f------ know. How do we know? You're making it up as you go and it's not like there's this dictionary of updates."
Arenas said many people are still "learning" and being canceled unjustly, stating that having an argument with someone from the LGBTQ community is career and reputation "suicide" because of the public ramifications.
"They can technically make a straight man gay, by saying 'you look like a gay guy' ... which is technically offensive to a straight man," he reasoned, arguing that it should be an equal playing field. "Soon as I say something back that's gay, I'm f---ing canceled now."
During his recent sit-down with Vlad, Arenas also discussed who he believes are the most feared players in the NBA, naming Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.