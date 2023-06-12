Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are scheduled to face off in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Monday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Heat-Nuggets Game 5 betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds

The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Heat on Monday, with the Over/Under set at 208.5 for total points scored.

