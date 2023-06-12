Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals
The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are scheduled to face off in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Monday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Nuggets Game 5 betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Heat on Monday, with the Over/Under set at 208.5 for total points scored.
New players who bet $5 on Heat vs. Nuggets at DraftKings will get $200 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5
With the likes of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, the Nuggets are aiming to beat a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.
When and Where
- What: NBA Finals, Game 5
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5 (-115), Heat +8.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -375, Heat +310
- Total: Over/Under 208.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Heat-Nuggets Game 5 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 5? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 76% chance of winning against the Heat at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+8.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 208.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $200 promo for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5. New customers only.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Nuggets on Monday is Heat +8.5 (-105).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Player Props
NBA prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Game 5 of Miami vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Ball Arena.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the Heat with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is projected to have 29 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Caleb Martin: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Nikola Jokic: 29 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST
- Jamal Murray: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
- Michael Porter: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bruce Brown: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5. New customers only.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Denver in Game 5 of the NBA Finals has the Nuggets winning 108-100.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Finals game between the Heat and Nuggets on Monday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the picks on this page are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Heat vs. Nuggets and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use the above predictions when sports betting, it is important that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a respected journalist and lifelong sports fan who lives and breathes the NFL, NBA and professional golf. Renowned for his extensive knowledge and keen insights, he is widely recognised as one of the most trusted sources for the latest and most up-to-date information across all sports he covers.