Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused Of Being ‘Intentionally Evasive’ In Divorce Deposition, Asked If He Smoked Marijuana During Break
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza was accused of displaying “abominable and abusive” behavior during his deposition as part of his bitter divorce — and was grilled about whether he smoked marijuana during a lunch break, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the bombshell allegations were made by Trevor’s estranged wife Bree Anderson, and her legal team.
As we first reported, Trevor was deposed on March 23. Bree’s lawyers claim the day was a nightmare and included the ex-Lakers verbally attacking them.
Bree’s powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector accused Trevor of making several inappropriate comments to her and her partners. She said Trevor said “Bro, you got dandruff on your jacket” to one lawyer.
Trevor allegedly asked another lawyer, “you have a cleft clip?”
In a new filing, Spector revealed additional details about the day in question. She said, “Trevor’s behavior was abominable and abusive” and claimed his lawyer “failed to do anything to stop him.”
During the depo, Spector said she asked Trevor if he had ingested marijuana after the lunch break because he and his counsel were 30 minutes late returning from lunch (we had agreed to resume the deposition at 1:00 p.m. but they returned to our office at 1:30 p.m. and the deposition was resumed at 1:38 p.m.) and he had testified earlier that he uses marijuana when he is stressed out and the amount he ingests depends on his stress level and “workload” of being in deposition and getting different discovery, which takes a toll on him.”
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Ordered To Pay $7,500 Per Month in Support & Six-Figure Lump Sum To Estranged Wife
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Calls Him Out For Taking New GF On Trips To Africa & London As Support War Intensifies
- Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Accuses Ex-Lakers Star Of Dropping $119k On Car For New GF Despite Claims He's Cutting His Budget
She added, “Trevor’s deposition was extremely challenging, although I have taken and defended hundreds of depositions. From the start of the deposition, Trevor was intentionally evasive unprofessional and disrespectful. He cursed throughout the deposition, using the “F” word over 9 times.”
Spector continued, “When asked a simple question about someone’s last name, he denied knowing it and then later admitted he knew her last name but “it’s not my job to do your job.” When asked about a February 2020 text message that he sent to Bree wherein he wrote “I beat her,” and “I am about to go to jail,” he testified that he was referring to Ms. Moss (his current girlfriend who he was with while still with Bree) and that he meant “I just f----- her really hard.” When asked why Trevor texted that he was “about to go to jail,” he testified it was because he “beat her p---- up.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor and has been fighting him ever since. The exes share two minor children. She demanded primary custody and monthly support. Trevor objected to his ex having full custody and pleaded for joint custody.
Months later, Bree obtained a temporary restraining order after claiming Trevor showed up to her home unannounced. She detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse by Trevor during their marriage. Trevor denied the accusations and claimed Bree was the physical aggressor during the relationship.
Recently, Bree demanded $60k per month in support and $200k+ to pay her legal fees.