Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Trevor Ariza
Exclusive

Judge Denies Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Plea For Stay-Away Order Against Wife After He Accuses Her Of Ripping Out His Dreadlock Over Another Girl

trevor azra pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Los Angeles judge has denied ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza plea for a stay-away order against his estranged wife Bree, despite him detailing an alleged incident where she ripped out one of his dreadlocks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, while the judge did not grant a stay-away order, he did sign off on other requests in Trevor’s petition for a temporary restraining order.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The court ordered Bree not to harass or threaten Trevor. Further, the judge ordered, “Neither parent may speak in a derogatory or insulting way about the other parent to the minor children or allow anyone else to do so. Neither parent may discuss this case with the minor child.

The judge set a hearing for March 8 where Trevor can make his case against Bree. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the court granted Bree’s request for a restraining order and ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from her.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In addition, the judge granted her sole custody of their kids with Trevor having one supervised visit a week. The couple shares an 11-year-old son Tristan and a 10-year-old daughter Taylor.

In her petition, Bree submitted photos of her alleged injuries from incidents during their marriage. She told the court, Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me,”

“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children,” Bree said. “I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”

Article continues below advertisement
lakers star trevor ariza estranged wife files restraining order bree divorce sole custody
Source: LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT
MORE ON:
Trevor Ariza

Bree said she hoped the divorce would calm him down but said it didn’t help. She said Trevor lives near her home and often shows up unannounced.

She said she feared for her safety. In the petition, Bree listed two incidents where Trevor allegedly choked her until she almost passed out.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 17, 2020, Bree said, “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious.”

Bree wrote, “I strongly believe that Trevor’s physical, verbal, and emotional abuse warrants a” restraining order. The judge agreed but then Trevor filed his own petition accusing Bree of being the abusive one.

lakers star trevor ariza estranged wife files restraining order bree divorce sole custody
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Trevor described an April 2020 incident where Bree allegedly became jealous after finding out he was talking to another woman. He said she ripped out one of his dreadlocks.

Further, he accused her of talking trash about him to their son.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage.

Bree demanded primary physical custody of their two kids and asked that Trevor receive visitation. In addition, she demanded temporary child and spousal support.

Trevor opposed the custody request and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. He also wants Bree cut off from spousal support.

The case is ongoing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.