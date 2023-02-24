Judge Denies Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Plea For Stay-Away Order Against Wife After He Accuses Her Of Ripping Out His Dreadlock Over Another Girl
A Los Angeles judge has denied ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza plea for a stay-away order against his estranged wife Bree, despite him detailing an alleged incident where she ripped out one of his dreadlocks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, while the judge did not grant a stay-away order, he did sign off on other requests in Trevor’s petition for a temporary restraining order.
The court ordered Bree not to harass or threaten Trevor. Further, the judge ordered, “Neither parent may speak in a derogatory or insulting way about the other parent to the minor children or allow anyone else to do so. Neither parent may discuss this case with the minor child.
The judge set a hearing for March 8 where Trevor can make his case against Bree. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the court granted Bree’s request for a restraining order and ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from her.
In addition, the judge granted her sole custody of their kids with Trevor having one supervised visit a week. The couple shares an 11-year-old son Tristan and a 10-year-old daughter Taylor.
In her petition, Bree submitted photos of her alleged injuries from incidents during their marriage. She told the court, Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me,”
“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children,” Bree said. “I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”
Bree said she hoped the divorce would calm him down but said it didn’t help. She said Trevor lives near her home and often shows up unannounced.
She said she feared for her safety. In the petition, Bree listed two incidents where Trevor allegedly choked her until she almost passed out.
On February 17, 2020, Bree said, “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious.”
Bree wrote, “I strongly believe that Trevor’s physical, verbal, and emotional abuse warrants a” restraining order. The judge agreed but then Trevor filed his own petition accusing Bree of being the abusive one.
Trevor described an April 2020 incident where Bree allegedly became jealous after finding out he was talking to another woman. He said she ripped out one of his dreadlocks.
Further, he accused her of talking trash about him to their son.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage.
Bree demanded primary physical custody of their two kids and asked that Trevor receive visitation. In addition, she demanded temporary child and spousal support.
Trevor opposed the custody request and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. He also wants Bree cut off from spousal support.
The case is ongoing.