Judge Denies Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Plea For Stay-Away Order Against Wife After He Accuses Her Of Ripping Out His Dreadlock Over Another Girl

A Los Angeles judge has denied ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza plea for a stay-away order against his estranged wife Bree, despite him detailing an alleged incident where she ripped out one of his dreadlocks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, while the judge did not grant a stay-away order, he did sign off on other requests in Trevor’s petition for a temporary restraining order.