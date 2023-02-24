Longtime Madeleine McCann Investigator Says Julia Wendell's Claim Should NOT Be Discounted Until Probe Proves Otherwise

A Polish woman’s claim that she is Madeleine McCann should NOT be discounted until a vigorous investigation proves otherwise, a dogged private eye, who has spent more than a decade searching for the missing girl, exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Speaking out for the first time since Julia Wendell emerged as a potential break in the case, gumshoe Julian Peribanez said he’s willing to meet with the 21-year-old woman who created a media firestorm by claiming to be the toddler who vanished in 2007 while her family vacationed in Portugal.

Peribanez has been looking for Madeleine ever since Gerry and Kate McCann hired his boss, private investigator Francisco Marco to lead an exhaustive investigation.