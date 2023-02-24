Your tip
Joe Exotic's Doctors Suspect 'Tiger King' Star Has Bladder Cancer As He Refuses To Undergo Further Treatment In Prison

Source: SANTA ROSA COUNTY JAIL; Mega
Feb. 24 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Joe Exotic’s doctors reportedly believe the incarcerated Tiger King star’s prostate cancer has spread to his bladder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as the Netflix star continues to serve a 21-year sentence in North Carolina’s Federal Medical Center, Butner, Exotic revealed blood started to appear in his urine after he began treatment for his prostate cancer.

Despite the suspected progress in his devastating diagnosis, Exotic has reportedly chosen not to undergo any further treatment or tests to officially confirm if his cancer has spread to other parts of his body.

“I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” the Tiger King star – whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage – allegedly wrote in a letter recently obtained by TMZ.

“The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is,” he continued. “If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once.”

“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” he concluded the alleged letter, referring to his young fiancé Seth Posey.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Exotic was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plot against his zookeeper rival Carole Baskin.

An appeals court reduced Exotic’s sentence from 22 years to 21 years in January 2022 due to “improper sentencing guidelines." The 59-year-old businessman-turned-convicted felon is expected to remain in prison until he is nearly 80.

Exotic first announced his initial prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2021 when he called upon President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon for his crimes “on compassionate grounds.”

The former zookeeper previously expressed fears that his prostate cancer had spread to his pelvis and stomach and, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was worried he would catch the virus and die while still behind bars.

"We are like dogs in a shelter waiting for our turn to catch parvo and die,” he said at the time.

"All medical treatment has been canceled,” Exotic added. “We now have Delta Covid in here. We are on lockdown.”

