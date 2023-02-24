'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci Demands Ex-Husband James Heerdegen Submit To Psychiatric Evaluation In Custody Battle
Christina Ricci told a judge her ex-husband James Heerdegen “cannot be trusted” to tell the truth and labeled him an “angry, vindictive person” and wants him to submit to a psychiatric evaluation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci has fired back at her ex after he accused her of psychologically abusing their son.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two have been going back and forth in court for months. Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December. They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci having most of the physical custody.
However, weeks later, Ricci was back in court demanding Heerdegen’s overnights be suspended. She said her request came after their son’s therapist recommended it following conversations with the child.
Heerdegen demanded his overnights not be stripped and then attacked Ricci. He accused her of sharing, “details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear.”
The judge ended up stripping him of his overnights until a future hearing. Days later, Ricci was back in court claiming her ex was attempting to block her from traveling to Canada, where she shoots her hit show Yellowjackets.
At the time, Ricci said, “He is only doing what he can to punish me because he is incapable of being child-centered, which is exactly why he no longer has overnights.”
At a hearing, the judge ruled that Ricci could travel with their son despite her ex’s objections.
Now, in a new declaration, Ricci opposes Heerdegen demanding their son’s therapist be removed and a social worker be appointed to investigate.
The actress started off by denying Heerdegen’s claim she was using her fortune to attack him in court. “There has been no abuse of the litigation process except by Jimmy,” she said.
She accused him of lying to the court about how many unexcused absences their son had taken.
“Jimmy cannot be trusted to tell this Court the truth about anything. He is an angry, vindictive person who will only seek to blame others for his problems,” she said.
She continued, “Jimmy will repeat over and over again to this court that he does not have a lawyer because this fact somehow excuses him from having to file truthful pleadings.”
Ricci said her ex has had 4 different lawyers since the divorce was filed. Further, she said their child has had the same therapist for 2 years and Heerdegen has never had issues until now.
Ricci said she wants her ex-husband’s overnight visits to remain suspended until he submits to a “independent psychiatric evaluation.”
Heerdegen has yet to respond.