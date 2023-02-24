Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Christina Ricci
Exclusive

'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci Demands Ex-Husband James Heerdegen Submit To Psychiatric Evaluation In Custody Battle

christina ricci ex husband james heerdegen demands psychiatric pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Christina Ricci told a judge her ex-husband James Heerdegen “cannot be trusted” to tell the truth and labeled him an “angry, vindictive person” and wants him to submit to a psychiatric evaluation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci has fired back at her ex after he accused her of psychologically abusing their son.

Article continues below advertisement
christina ricci ex husband james heerdegen demands psychiatric
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two have been going back and forth in court for months. Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December. They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci having most of the physical custody.

However, weeks later, Ricci was back in court demanding Heerdegen’s overnights be suspended. She said her request came after their son’s therapist recommended it following conversations with the child.

Article continues below advertisement

Heerdegen demanded his overnights not be stripped and then attacked Ricci. He accused her of sharing, “details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear.”

christina ricci ex husband james heerdegen demands psychiatric
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The judge ended up stripping him of his overnights until a future hearing. Days later, Ricci was back in court claiming her ex was attempting to block her from traveling to Canada, where she shoots her hit show Yellowjackets.

At the time, Ricci said, “He is only doing what he can to punish me because he is incapable of being child-centered, which is exactly why he no longer has overnights.”

MORE ON:
Christina Ricci
Article continues below advertisement
christina ricci ex husband james heerdegen demands psychiatric
Source: Showtime/youtube

At a hearing, the judge ruled that Ricci could travel with their son despite her ex’s objections.

Now, in a new declaration, Ricci opposes Heerdegen demanding their son’s therapist be removed and a social worker be appointed to investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress started off by denying Heerdegen’s claim she was using her fortune to attack him in court. “There has been no abuse of the litigation process except by Jimmy,” she said.

She accused him of lying to the court about how many unexcused absences their son had taken.

“Jimmy cannot be trusted to tell this Court the truth about anything. He is an angry, vindictive person who will only seek to blame others for his problems,” she said.

She continued, “Jimmy will repeat over and over again to this court that he does not have a lawyer because this fact somehow excuses him from having to file truthful pleadings.”

Article continues below advertisement
christina ricci ex husband james heerdegen demands psychiatric
Source: mega

Ricci said her ex has had 4 different lawyers since the divorce was filed. Further, she said their child has had the same therapist for 2 years and Heerdegen has never had issues until now.

Ricci said she wants her ex-husband’s overnight visits to remain suspended until he submits to a “independent psychiatric evaluation.”

Heerdegen has yet to respond.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.