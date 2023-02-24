Kim Zolciak's Foreclosure Auction On Georgia Mansion CALLED OFF
Kim Zolciak and her family will remain in their home. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's sprawling Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion won't hit the auction block next month due to foreclosure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled on Wednesday but failed to explain why. The law office also confirmed that no new date was scheduled.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann's $2.6 million property was set to go to the highest bidder on March 7, based on a notice from Truist Bank published earlier this month.
Documents obtained by this outlet showed that Truist Bank hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage the embattled couple received in 2013.
"The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed," court docs stated.
Despite the news, we learned that Kim had been "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." The source said she told her inner circle this week that "she's not moving."
Foreclosure rumors first began swirling in November 2022, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that neither Kim nor Kroy had been notified about their home heading to auction.
Other documents obtained by The Sun last year claimed that Kim and Kroy "failed to pay back" a $300,000 loan after their long-running Don't Be Tardy show was canceled.
Kim took to social media at the time to clear up the speculation at the time.
"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."
The ex-Bravolebrity's six-bedroom, nine-bathroom property features a giant pool, a basketball court, a master elevator, a bar area, a study, and Kim's personal favorite: the Hollywood room equipped with a massive chandelier.
The foreclosure news wasn't the only thing keeping Kim in the spotlight lately.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former reality star was ordered to pay American Express more than $215k after blowing off a lawsuit that accused her of refusing to pay her credit card bill.
The credit card company even went after her Don't Be Tardy wages, attempting to seize her TV paychecks over the money allegedly owed.