Kim Zolciak's Foreclosure Auction On Georgia Mansion CALLED OFF

Kim Zolciak and her family will remain in their home. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's sprawling Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion won't hit the auction block next month due to foreclosure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled on Wednesday but failed to explain why. The law office also confirmed that no new date was scheduled.