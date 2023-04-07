Trevor Ariza Says He Spent $205k Paying Estranged Wife’s Bills Since Split, Ex-Lakers Claims He Can’t Keep Up Without NBA Money
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza said he has spent over $200k on his soon-to-be ex-wife Bree Anderson — but he said he cannot afford to pay for either to live a lavish lifestyle anyone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor submitted his financial information to the court as part of his plea for low support payments.
Bree filed for divorce from Trevor in 2022. She demanded primary custody of their 2 kids and child/spousal support. The ex-Lakers star responded by requesting joint custody and wanted Bree cut off from spousal support.
Months later, Bree obtained a temporary restraining order against Trevor. In her petition, she accused him of showing up at her home unannounced.
Bree said she feared for her safety. In her filing, she submitted photos of the alleged injuries Trevor caused her during their relationship. She detailed one alleged incident where he punched her and another where he choked her until she was unconscious.
The judge granted a temporary restraining order which prohibited Trevor from coming within 100 yards of Bree. He denied the accusations and claimed his ex was the abusive one during their marriage.
In his response, he claimed she tore out one of his dreadlocks in a jealous rage.
Recently, Bree demanded Trevor pay her $250k to cover her legal bills and wanted a support order issued by the court. She said the amount should allow her to continue living lavishly as she did during the marriage.
She said that included private chefs, a household staff, Rolls Royce vehicles, real estate, and business holdings, and a massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista. Bree argued that Trevor should be ordered to sell off assets to pay support if needed.
Trevor submitted his financial records claiming he has had no regular income since retiring from the NBA in 2022. His accountant said Trevor has various investments in Buffalo Wild Wings franchises, but it had only paid out $61k this year.
In addition, Trevor received a $400k payment from the NBA but he claimed it was a one-time lump sum. Trevor played in the league for over a decade and made over $116 million with his salary alone.
In a new filing, the ex-NBA star said, since October, he has paid $205k to cover various bills for Bree. He said he has paid $172k on properties and cars exclusively used by Bree. In addition, he said he sent her over $131k between October 2022 to December 2022.
“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Trevor told the court.
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.