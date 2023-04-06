Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza 'Cannot Maintain' Luxury Lifestyle Months After NBA Retirement, Pleads For Low Child Support Payments
Ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza told the court he is in the process of reducing his monthly expenses — because he can no longer afford his once lavish lifestyle after retiring from the NBA, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ariza, who retired in 2022, said he currently has no average monthly income.
Trevor played in the league for over a decade and made over $116 million with his salary alone.
Ariza and his estranged wife Bree Anderson are in the middle of a nasty divorce. She has demanded he pay her monthly child support for their two kids.
Bree said the support should be sufficient so that she could maintain the extravagant life she had while married.
She said during the marriage they had private chefs, a household staff, Rolls Royce vehicles, real estate and business holdings, and a massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista.
- Judge Dismisses Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes’ Restraining Order Against His Fiancée’s Ex After Spitting Incident
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Testifies In Restraining Order Battle With Estranged Wife, Court Denies Custody Plea
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused of ‘Abusive' Behavior At Deposition Over Wife’s Restraining Order, Asked Lawyer If He Had A ‘Cleft Lip’
She believed Trevor would argue that he doesn’t have any income and the support should be low. Bree said Trevor had millions in the bank and property that could be sold off to satisfy support obligations.
In his filing, Trevor said he pulls in an average of $4k from rental income but there is little else. He noted that he received a $418k lump sum from the NBA which was a non-recurring payment.
Further, he said he pays $13k in child support for other children. He listed his monthly expenses as $13k for his mortgage, $1,400 in maintenance, $8,900 for child care, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on eating out, $800 on laundry, $3,500 on clothes, $3,200 on his kid’s education, $14k on various cars and $19k on other.
The “other” includes $4k to his personal assistant, $5,700 for basketball training for his kids, $400 on massages, $500 on boxing classes, $900 on manicures/pedicures, $2,500 to his girlfriend.
“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Trevor wrote in his declaration.
Trevor has various investments but claims to have only made $61k this year so far. The ex-NBA star hopes the financial information will help his case for lower support.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bree recently obtained a restraining order against Trevor after accusing him of showing up at her house unannounced.
Further, she described multiple alleged incidents of abuse during their relationship. The judge granted a temporary restraining order which prohibits Trevor from coming within 100 yards of his ex.
Trevor denied the accusations and accused Bree of being the violent one during their marriage. The two are set to face off in court later this month.