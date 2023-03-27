Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused Of Knifing Estranged Wife's Hermes Bags As She Demands $275k In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree has demanded $275k from the ex-NBA star to pay her lawyers fighting him over support and abuse allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree has demanded the court award her child and spousal support – along with legal fees — despite him no longer playing in the NBA.
Bree said Trevor played in the league from 2004 to 2022. She said he earned several million dollars per year, maxing out at $15 million in a few seasons.
Bree said after she filed for divorce in 2022, Trevor “actually carried out the threat so many support payors make and flat out refused to play basketball or work in any capacity.”
She said she believes Trevor will argue that he should be ordered to pay child support and spousal support based upon “his minimal earnings from interest and dividends.”
Bree said the support numbers should be based on Trevor’s monthly expenses during the marriage, “even if the liquidation of wealth is required to meet those needs.”
Trevor’s ex said they living a lavish lifestyle while married and that the status quo should be maintained. Bree said Trevor will likely claim he has had limited earnings in 2023 despite earning between $2 to $15 million every year from 2004 until 2022.
Bree said the year she filed for divorce they had an expensive lifestyle including private chefs, household staff, Rolls Royce vehicles, real estate and business holdings, including their massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista, and their regular 5-star vacations to places, like France, Italy, Spain, and Turks and Caicos.
Bree’s legal team notes Trevor has assets totaling $8.4 million. The ex-NBA star invested into the Buffalo Wild Wings franchise and millions into other lucrative business interests. She believes Trevor pulls in over $175k per month.
Bree said Trevor $2,500 on his current girlfriend and rent for his month.
In the court filing, Bree said Trevor advanced her $250k in December 2022. A total of $100k went to her for support and $150k to pay her legal fees.
Bree said she has 2 bank accounts with funds totaling $51,500. She said she has no additional funds to pay her bills and needs support from Trevor.
Bree said she owned several expensive Hermes bags which could have been sold. However, she said Trevor admitted to destroying the bags with a knife while angry. Bree claims he told her he destroyed the bags so she wouldn’t have funds to hire lawyers.
Bree argues Trevor could sell off assets to pay her support. She has demanded $275k to pay her legal fees and for support to be ordered.
Last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. The exes share two children.
Bree demanded she is awarded primary custody with Trevor having visitation. The basketball star objected to her request and asked for joint physical custody. In addition, he wanted Bree cut off from spousal support.
Months later, Bree obtained a restraining order against Trevor after claiming she feared for her safety. The judge granted a temporary order prohibiting Trevor from coming within 100 yards of Bree.
Trevor denied the accusations and accused Bree of being the abusive one.