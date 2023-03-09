Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused Of Missing Visitation With Kids Weeks After Being Hit With Restraining Order By Estranged Wife
Ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza has been accused of skipping out on his scheduled visits with his children — weeks after being hit with a restraining order by his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor’s ex-Bree Anderson rushed to court this week objecting to his request to modify the terms of her restraining order.
In her petition, Bree claimed she feared for her safety after Trevor showed up at her home unannounced. She details multiple incidents during their relationship where the basketball star allegedly abused her.
“Trevor engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me,” Bree said. “ He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children.”
During one incident on February 17, 2020, Bree said Trevor choked her until she passed out.
“He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious,” she said.
She added, “I strongly believe that Trevor’s physical, verbal, and emotional abuse warrants a” restraining order.
The court ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from Bree and granted her sole custody.
The couple shares an 11-year-old son Tristan and a 10-year-old daughter Taylor.
Per the order, Trevor was awarded supervised visitation. Recently, he demanded that the provision be changed to allow him time with their two kids.
Bree said Trevor was given monitored visits on Saturdays from 12 pm to 4 pm. She claimed that since the restraining order was granted, Trevor has only exercised his visitation once and missed two sessions.
She said Trevor failed to exercise his visitation without any justification. Bree argued that the restraining order should stay as is given that Trevor has “still failed to consistently exercise his visitation time.”
The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Trevor filed for his own restraining order against Bree. However, the judge denied his request for a stay-away order but did order Bree not to contact her ex.
In his petition, Trevor accused Bree of being abusive to him and said she pulled out one of his dreadlocks in a jealous rage.