Embattled Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza's Pulled In $200k Per Month Before NBA Exit, Divorce Documents Reveal
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza revealed his financial situation in court as part of his bitter divorce and said he has no current salary after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers where he was pulling in $192k per month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor has laid out his monthly income and expenses as he battles his estranged wife Bree over spousal support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year Bree filed for divorce after four years of marriage. She demanded primary custody of their 2 kids and asked that Trevor be allowed visitation.
Bree asked that Trevor be ordered to pay monthly spousal and child support. The ex-NBA star objected to the request and demanded joint legal and physical custody. His lawyer asked that Bree not be granted spousal support.
Recently, Bree was granted a restraining order against Trevor after claiming he had shown up announced at her home. In her petition, she described the alleged abuse that Trevor did during their marriage. One incident included him allegedly choking her until she passed out.
Trevor fired back with his own request for a restraining order. His stay-away order request was denied but the judge did order Bree not to threaten her ex.
Now, Trevor has submitted his financials as part of the bitter divorce. He said his last job was with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his last check came in December 2022.
Trevor said, “After an 18-year career in the NBA, I am no longer employed as a professional basketball player. The last team I played for was the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-2022 NBA season. I no longer earn any wages or endorsement income.”
He said he pulled in around $192k per month from various sources of income. He listed that he spends around $13k per month in child support for children from other relationships.
Trevor said he has around $438,278 in cash and checking/savings accounts, another $1.9 million in stocks and bonds, and $6 million in real and personal property, which includes his cars and his NBA 401k.
His monthly expenses include $13k on rent, $1,400 on maintenance, $8,900 on childcare, $1,500 on groceries, $3k on eating out, $550 on utilities, $3,500 for clothes, $12k on entertainment and gifts, $1,600 on auto expenses, and $22k on monthly installment plans.
He currently pays monthly for a 2020 Maybach, a 2020 Rolls Royce, a 2022 Cadillac, and a 2021 Rolls Royce. He owes $208k on one of the Rolls Royce and another $139k on the Maybach.
His grand total in monthly expenses comes to $109k.
At the moment, Trevor is only allowed visitation with his kids until the next hearing. He has pleaded that the judge to grant him custody. The case is ongoing.