Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Demands $60k Per Month In Support After Obtaining Restraining Order
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson has demanded the ex-NBA star cough up $60k per month in support as their bitter divorce battle heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree asked the court to award her $23k per month in temporary child support and $365,001 per month in temporary spousal support. The grand total comes to $59,304.
In addition, Bree wants Trevor to cough up $275k to cover her legal fees in the case. The judge has yet to rule but Trevor claims he has had no regular income since retiring last year.
Back in 2022, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after 4 years of marriage. The exes share two minor children. In her petition, she demanded primary custody and monthly support.
The ex-Lakers star objected and asked to be awarded joint legal and physical custody. He did not fight the child support request but demanded Bree be cut off from spousal support.
The divorce battle has become increasingly hostile in the past couple of months. Bree was granted a temporary restraining order against Trevor after accusing him of showing up at her home unannounced. She claimed Trevor had been physically abusive to her during their relationship.
She described two incidents where he allegedly assaulted her. Bree submitted a series of photos showing the alleged injuries caused by Trevor.
In response, Trevor filed for his own restraining order but his request for a stay-away order was denied. The parties are set to face off over the restraining order next month.
- Trevor Ariza Says He Spent $205k Paying Estranged Wife’s Bills Since Split, Ex-Lakers Claims He Can’t Keep Up Without NBA Money
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza 'Cannot Maintain' Luxury Lifestyle Months After NBA Retirement, Pleads For Low Child Support Payments
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Testifies In Restraining Order Battle With Estranged Wife, Court Denies Custody Plea
Separately, the couple is fighting over support. Trevor retired from the NBA in 2022 and said he has no real income at the moment.
Trevor played in the league for over a decade and made over $116 million with his salary alone. Bree said they lived the high life during the marriage and she should be allowed to continue that post-divorce.
During the marriage, Bree said they had private chefs, a household staff, Rolls Royce vehicles, real estate and business holdings, and a massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista.
Bree said Trevor should be ordered to sell off assets, if needed, to pay her support.
Trevor argued that he is in the process of cutting down his budget because he cannot maintain his current lifestyle without the NBA checks.
He said he pays $13k in child support for other children. He listed his monthly expenses as $13k for his mortgage, $1,400 in maintenance, $8,900 for child care, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on eating out, $800 on laundry, $3,500 on clothes, $3,200 on his kid’s education, $14k on various cars and $19k on other.
The “other” expenses include $4k for his personal assistant, $5,700 for basketball training for his kids, $400 for massages, $500 for boxing classes, $900 for manicures/pedicures, and $2,500 for his girlfriend.
“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Trevor said.