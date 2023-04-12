Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Demands $60k Per Month In Support After Obtaining Restraining Order

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson has demanded the ex-NBA star cough up $60k per month in support as their bitter divorce battle heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree asked the court to award her $23k per month in temporary child support and $365,001 per month in temporary spousal support. The grand total comes to $59,304.