Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Testifies In Restraining Order Battle With Estranged Wife, Court Denies Custody Plea
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza appeared in court this week pleading for time with his two kids — weeks after a judge granted his estranged wife a restraining order and awarded her sole custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor and his ex-Bree Anderson faced off on Thursday in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. The exes share two minor children.
Bree demanded primary custody while Trevor objected and requested joint. Last month, Bree filed a petition seeking a restraining order against the basketball star.
In her filing, Bree said Trevor “threatens me on a regular basis” and even entered her home without her knowledge, “as he thinks he has the right to come and go from my residence as he pleases.”
Bree said Trevor called her a “h—” and a “b----” in front of their children. As part of her petition, Bree submitted a series of photos showing alleged injuries caused by Trevor.
She told the court that during their marriage Trevor had allegedly physically abused her. She described two incidents where she claimed he choked her.
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused of ‘Abusive' Behavior At Deposition Over Wife’s Restraining Order, Asked Lawyer If He Had A ‘Cleft Lip’
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused Of Knifing Estranged Wife's Hermes Bags As She Demands $275k In Divorce War
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Objects To Estranged Wife Using His Ex-GF’s Abuse Allegations Against Him In Divorce War
Bree detailed an alleged incident in August 2021 where Trevor allegedly became “very angry” after she refused to turn over her cell phone. She claims he threw her on the bed and started choking her.
She said Trevor punched her with a closed fist multiple times. The filing noted an alleged incident on February 17, 2020, where Trevor allegedly choked her until she passed out. “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious,” she wrote.
The judge granted the petition and ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from his ex.
In response, Trevor denied the allegations of abuse and accused Bree of being the violent one during their relationship. He said she once pulled out his dreadlock after finding a text from another woman on his phone.
Trevor filed his own petition for a restraining order but his stay-away order request was denied.
At the hearing this week, the court was scheduled to hear arguments on whether to make the restraining order permanent. However, the judge pushed the hearing on that topic to May.
Prior to meeting in court, Trevor said he wanted the restraining order to be amended to allow him time with his children. He said it was to ensure the “children’s best interests are served by maintaining their continuing and frequent contact with their Father pending the resolution of” the restraining order drama.
According to the court order, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge did allow Trevor to take the stand on the issue of custody. However, he denied the request for custody but did order the ex-NBA star can have, “FaceTime calls with the minor children at times to be arranged by the parties.”