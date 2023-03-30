Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Trevor Ariza
Exclusive

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Testifies In Restraining Order Battle With Estranged Wife, Court Denies Custody Plea

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza appeared in court this week pleading for time with his two kids — weeks after a judge granted his estranged wife a restraining order and awarded her sole custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor and his ex-Bree Anderson faced off on Thursday in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. The exes share two minor children.

Bree demanded primary custody while Trevor objected and requested joint. Last month, Bree filed a petition seeking a restraining order against the basketball star.

Article continues below advertisement
lakers star trevor ariza estranged wife files restraining order bree divorce sole custody
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Bree's Alleged Injuries

In her filing, Bree said Trevor “threatens me on a regular basis” and even entered her home without her knowledge, “as he thinks he has the right to come and go from my residence as he pleases.”

Bree said Trevor called her a “h—” and a “b----” in front of their children. As part of her petition, Bree submitted a series of photos showing alleged injuries caused by Trevor.

She told the court that during their marriage Trevor had allegedly physically abused her. She described two incidents where she claimed he choked her.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Trevor Ariza

Bree detailed an alleged incident in August 2021 where Trevor allegedly became “very angry” after she refused to turn over her cell phone. She claims he threw her on the bed and started choking her.

She said Trevor punched her with a closed fist multiple times. The filing noted an alleged incident on February 17, 2020, where Trevor allegedly choked her until she passed out. “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The judge granted the petition and ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from his ex.

In response, Trevor denied the allegations of abuse and accused Bree of being the violent one during their relationship. He said she once pulled out his dreadlock after finding a text from another woman on his phone.

trevor ariza files restraining order wife bree lakers divorce
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Bree's Alleged Injuries

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor filed his own petition for a restraining order but his stay-away order request was denied.

At the hearing this week, the court was scheduled to hear arguments on whether to make the restraining order permanent. However, the judge pushed the hearing on that topic to May.

Prior to meeting in court, Trevor said he wanted the restraining order to be amended to allow him time with his children. He said it was to ensure the “children’s best interests are served by maintaining their continuing and frequent contact with their Father pending the resolution of” the restraining order drama.

According to the court order, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge did allow Trevor to take the stand on the issue of custody. However, he denied the request for custody but did order the ex-NBA star can have, “FaceTime calls with the minor children at times to be arranged by the parties.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.