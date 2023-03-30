Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Testifies In Restraining Order Battle With Estranged Wife, Court Denies Custody Plea

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor and his ex- Bree Anderson faced off on Thursday in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom.

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza appeared in court this week pleading for time with his two kids — weeks after a judge granted his estranged wife a restraining order and awarded her sole custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bree demanded primary custody while Trevor objected and requested joint . Last month, Bree filed a petition seeking a restraining order against the basketball star.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. The exes share two minor children.

In her filing, Bree said Trevor “threatens me on a regular basis” and even entered her home without her knowledge, “as he thinks he has the right to come and go from my residence as he pleases.”

Bree said Trevor called her a “h—” and a “b----” in front of their children. As part of her petition, Bree submitted a series of photos showing alleged injuries caused by Trevor.

She told the court that during their marriage Trevor had allegedly physically abused her. She described two incidents where she claimed he choked her.