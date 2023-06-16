New Video Shows Conor McGregor Leading Accuser Into Bathroom Moments Before Alleged Sexual Assault
A new video has emerged showing Conor McGregor leading his rape accuser into the bathroom just moments before the alleged sexual assault took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking video footage, which was first obtained by TMZ early Friday morning, showed McGregor as he escorted his accuser into a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami shortly after Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9.
The footage was reportedly recorded around midnight on June 10 and showed the 34-year-old UFC star exit the bathroom area before approaching his still unidentified accuser.
After sharing a brief exchange, McGregor grabbed the woman by the hand and led her back into the bathroom.
Three men also appeared to stand in front of the bathroom door in a seemingly apparent effort to block anyone from entering or exiting the restroom.
The footage then ended shortly after the bathroom door closed behind the pair.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McGregor was first accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Thursday afternoon.
The alleged rape victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, issued a series of demand letters to the NBA, the Miami Heat, and McGregor that alleged her client was forced into a bathroom in the Kaseya Center by Heat and NBA security.
“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” Mitchell said in a new statement.
“The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video),” she continued. “My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom.”
“My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls. My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video.”
Once inside the bathroom, McGregor allegedly “shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her."
McGregor then allegedly forced his accuser to have oral sex with him before he allegedly “attempted to insert his penis into the victim’s rectum.”
The UFC star’s accuser claimed she was able to flee the alleged sexual assault after she “elbowed Mr. McGregor and finally escaped.”
“When the victim attempted to urinate, Mr. McGregor, instead of giving her privacy to do so, pulled out his penis and shoved it down the throat of the victim,” the demand letter written by the alleged victim’s attorney read.
“The victim pushed Mr. McGregor off of her, and Mr. McGregor then spat on the victim and on his penis in a desperate attempt to get his flaccid penis hard,” the letter continued.
“As the victim tried to exit the stall, Mr. McGregor aggressively grabbed her, pinned her up against the wall, and then ripped the elastic waistband of her pants while pulling them down,” Mitchell added.
“Mr. McGregor then attempted to insert his penis into the victim’s rectum,” the part of the letter ended. “Fortunately, Mr. McGregor’s penis was too limp for complete penetration, and the victim continuously elbowed Mr. McGregor and finally escaped.”
McGregor’s representatives have since denied the rape allegations against the controversial UFC star. They also described the allegations against McGregor as “no more than a shakedown.”
“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” McGregor’s reps said on Friday. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.”
“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure,” they added. “This is no more than a shakedown.”