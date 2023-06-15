Conor McGregor Accused of 'Violently' Assaulting Woman Inside Bathroom at NBA Finals Game

Conor McGregor has been accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals — but the professional fighter denies the allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell fired off demand letters claiming the alleged incident happened inside the men's bathroom after the Nuggets' victory on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

In the letters, Ariel accused the NBA and Miami Heat security of forcing her client into a restroom where McGregor, 34, and his security guard met her.

"Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom," the attorney alleged.