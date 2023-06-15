Conor McGregor Accused of 'Violently' Assaulting Woman Inside Bathroom at NBA Finals Game
Conor McGregor has been accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals — but the professional fighter denies the allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Attorney Ariel Mitchell fired off demand letters claiming the alleged incident happened inside the men's bathroom after the Nuggets' victory on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida.
In the letters, Ariel accused the NBA and Miami Heat security of forcing her client into a restroom where McGregor, 34, and his security guard met her.
"Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom," the attorney alleged.
McGregor allegedly came out of a handicapped stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her." The woman reportedly got away from the UFC star by telling him that she had to use the bathroom — but she said McGregor then allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him.
In the letters obtained by TMZ, McGregor is accused of grabbing the female and pinning her against the wall before allegedly trying to sodomize her.
According to Ariel, her client was able to escape after elbowing McGregor repeatedly — but she left her purse behind. The unidentified woman claimed his security held her bag "hostage" but ultimately got it back after pleading with them for its return.
McGregor's alleged victim reported her accusations to local authorities.
Instead of litigation, the woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, the NBA, and the Heat — however, the champ denied her claims.
McGregor's reps said the "allegations are false" and insisted that the UFC star "will not be intimidated."
This isn't the first time McGregor's been accused of assaulting a woman.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the fighter was accused of kicking and punching a female before allegedly trying to drown her during a 2022 yacht party.
The woman allegedly told Irish police she "feared for her life," claiming she was forced to jump off the yacht to get away from McGregor. He denied the incident ever took place, with his rep saying, "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat."