Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Calls Police After Estranged Wife’s Brother Allegedly Pointed Handgun at Him and Threatened To Shoot

Trevor Ariza has obtained a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife’s brother after he allegedly pointed a handgun at him during an incident that left the ex-NBA star in fear for his life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this month, Trevor’s ex Bree Anderson demanded exclusive use of their San Diego home as part of the ongoing divorce battle.

Bree filed for divorce in 2022 after 4 years of marriage. The exes share 2 minor children. In her petition, she demanded primary custody and hefty support. Trevor demanded joint custody and asked that Bree not receive any spousal support. A couple of months later, Bree was granted a temporary restraining order against Trevor after accusing him of showing up at her home unannounced.

Bree claimed Trevor had been abusive during the marriage and submitted a series of photos showing bruises on her body. The judge ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from Bree until a hearing later this year. Trevor denied the accusations and accused Bree of being the violent one during the relationship. The couple has been in an out of court for months arguing over custody and restraining orders.

Now, Trevor has asked that Bree’s demand for the exclusive use of his San Diego home be denied. He claims the home in question is “a major point of contention in” the divorce. He claims Bree wants to block his access but falsely claiming it belongs to her. He said neither one of them lives at the San Diego home full-time. Trevor said Bree lives in a home in Playa Vista, California that he pays for.

On June 6, 2023, Trevor said he visited the San Diego home. The ex-NBA star said that based on his children’s schedules he knew Bree would be in Los Angeles and the home would be empty. At around 8:21 PM, Trevor said he looked up and saw Bree’s brother Donald “aggressively approaching me with a handgun pointed in my direction. He demanded that I “get the f--- out” of the house. Confused, I said, “This is my house,” and asked him why he was pointing a gun in my face.”

Trevor said Donald demanded he vacate the home and threatened to “shoot me if I didn’t get up.” Trevor said Donald told him “I’ll f------ kill you” if he didn’t leave. The basketball star said he believed he was actually going to die but tried to calm things down and told him he would leave.

He said, “All I could think about was my children growing up without me, and my mom, who just buried her father the week prior, having to also bury her son. I desperately tried to maintain my composure as I simultaneously tried to gather my things, as he demanded, and not do anything to make him carry out his threat of killing me.” Trevor said, “Donald followed me into the garage, with his gun still pointed at me, forcing me to leave. Terrified, and in disbelief at what just happened, I waited for the police to arrive. When they did, Donald was immediately arrested. I was issued an Emergency Protective Order and subsequently granted a TRO protecting me and my children.”

Trevor claimed Donald told police Bree had sent him to the home. He said he later learned Bree had been allowing her family members to live at the home without telling him. He said Bree should not have exclusive use of the home and they should had to notify the other 48 hours in advance if they plan on accessing the home.

Further, he demands no third parties shall have access to the home without the presence of the party who gives them permission. Bree has yet to respond.