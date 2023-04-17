Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Accuses Ex-Lakers Star Of Dropping $119k On Car For New GF Despite Claims He's Cutting His Budget
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson called him out for buying his new girlfriend lavish gifts while not providing her “meaningful support,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, Bree and Trevor are in the middle of an extremely contentious divorce. The exes share two minor children. At the moment, Bree has full custody of the kids after obtaining a restraining order against Trevor.
In court, she accused him of showing up to her home unannounced and described multiple alleged incidents of abuse during their marriage. The judge granted a temporary restraining order against Trevor. He denied the accusations.
At the same time, Bree has demanded $60,000 in monthly support from Trevor. She recently asked the court to award her $23k per month in temporary child support and $36,001 per month in temporary spousal support.
Bree said she expected Trevor to argue he had no income since leaving the NBA. She said this should not prevent her from obtaining a substantial monthly support payment. Bree argued she should be able to maintain the lavish lifestyle she lived while they were married.
She suggested Trevor sell off assets if needed.
In court, Trevor, who retired from the NBA in 2022, did exactly what Bree expected him to do. He claimed to have no consistent income now.
His lawyer said the basketball player invested in multiple restaurants but only received a $60k lump sum this year. Trevor played in the league for over a decade and made over $116 million with his salary alone.
Trevor revealed his monthly expenses in the court battle. His bills include $13k in child support for other children, $13k for his mortgage, $1,500 for groceries, $3,500 for clothes, $3,200 for his kid’s expenses, $14k on various cars, $4k to an assistant, $400 on massages, $500 on boxing classes, $900 on manicures and $2,500 to his current girlfriend.
“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Trevor wrote in a declaration.
Now, Bree has fired back at the claim he’s cutting back. She said, “Trevor stated that he needs to "significantly cut back" on his expenses but he did not testify to that at his deposition and there is no reliable evidence that he has done so. To the contrary, he recently purchased a brand-new Mercedes Benz AMG for his girlfriend, the cost of which ranges between $119,340 to $177,280 and also gifted her a bracelet worth almost $5,000.”
Further, she said Trevor continues to pay for his mother’s rent, and pays almost $9k to his aunt Daphne Farrington.
Bree said, “Throughout our almost 15-year relationship, I was bullied by Trevor, not only physically, emotionally, and verbally, but also financially.” She said he never shared with her their finances and she’s completely in the dark.
The judge has yet to rule on support.