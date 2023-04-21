Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Ordered To Pay $7,500 Per Month in Support & Six-Figure Lump Sum To Estranged Wife

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza scored in court after a judge ordered him to only pay $7,500 per month to his estranged wife — days after she demanded $60k per month to cover her bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor and his ex Bree Anderson were in court this week where the judge made a ruling on temporary support. The exes share 2 minor children.