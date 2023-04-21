Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Ordered To Pay $7,500 Per Month in Support & Six-Figure Lump Sum To Estranged Wife
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza scored in court after a judge ordered him to only pay $7,500 per month to his estranged wife — days after she demanded $60k per month to cover her bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor and his ex Bree Anderson were in court this week where the judge made a ruling on temporary support. The exes share 2 minor children.
As we first reported, Bree had demanded $23k per month in temporary child support and $36,001 per month in temporary spousal support. The grand total comes to $59,304. In addition, she demanded Trevor cough up an additional $250k lump sum to pay her legal fees in the case.
For weeks, Trevor has been pleading with the court to not award Bree a high amount. He argued he has had no consistent income since retiring from the league in 2022.
He said he was reducing his current expenses due to his decrease in income.
Trevor played in the NBA for over a decade and made over $116 million. Bree argued he should sell off his assets to satisfy any support obligation. She said her life now should match the luxurious lifestyle she had while married to Trevor.
Bree accused Trevor of having no plans to cut his expenses and pointed to him spending large on his new girlfriend, including a $120k car he recently purchased for her.
The judge ended up siding with Trevor and only ordering him to pay $7,500. Plus, Trevor will have to pay $100k to cover Bree’s legal bills.
Back in 2022, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after 4 years of marriage. She demanded primary custody of their kids and monthly support.
Trevor objected to the primary custody demand and asked for joint custody. Further, he agreed to pay child support but asked that Bree be cut off from spousal support.
A couple of months later, Bree obtained a temporary restraining order against Trevor. In her petition, she accused him of showing up at her Los Angeles home unannounced. She said she feared for her safety.
In her filing, Bree described multiple incidents of alleged abuse by Trevor during their marriage, including one altercation where she claimed he choked her until she passed out.
Bree submitted a series of photos showing alleged injuries her ex caused. He denied the accusations and claimed she was the abusive one during the relationship, NOT him.
A hearing on the restraining order has been set for next month.