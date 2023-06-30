Miami Heat Reportedly Cuts Ties With Conor McGregor After Sexual Assault Allegations
The Miami Heat has distanced itself from former UFC star Conor McGregor after he was accused of assaulting a woman during game 4 of the NBA finals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the female claimed McGregor lured her into a bathroom at the Heat's Kaseya Center, where he allegedly proceeded sexually assault her. She also accused the NBA organization of attempting to cover up the alleged incident — and now, the Heat's relationship with McGregor has drastically diminished.
McGregor's alleged behavior outside the ring wasn't the only reason the Heat pushed back on the budding relationship. Like many athletes, he became a fixture at the team's high-profile sporting events.
The same night of the alleged sexual assault, the MMA fighter sent the Heat's mascot Burnie to the hospital.
McGregor was invited onto the court by the NBA team to participate in what was supposed to be a lighthearted skit. The plan, however, went array when McGregor violently punched Burnie in the head, subsequently sending the person wearing the mascot uniform to the hospital.
While McGregor denied the sexual assault and branded the accusation an attempted "shakedown" — however, the embattled athlete's alleged antics delivered a costly blow to his business ventures.
According to Page Six, insiders said McGregor's scandals threatened a deal he signed with the Heat in connection to his new "cryo" pain relief spray. The deal was said to feature the product as the "official pain relief partner" of the NBA team, with players wearing an official Tidl Sports badge on their jerseys for the upcoming season.
That venture is now on the chopping block amid Burnie's hospitalization and the sexual assault scandal.
"This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization," a source said of the NBA executive's cold feet. "I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys — it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through."
The Heat's social media channels have also quietly removed any mention of McGregor — and the ex-UFC fighter appeared to reciprocate the gesture, as no mention of the NBA was seen on his either.