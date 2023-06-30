Miami Heat Reportedly Cuts Ties With Conor McGregor After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Miami Heat has distanced itself from former UFC star Conor McGregor after he was accused of assaulting a woman during game 4 of the NBA finals, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the female claimed McGregor lured her into a bathroom at the Heat's Kaseya Center, where he allegedly proceeded sexually assault her. She also accused the NBA organization of attempting to cover up the alleged incident — and now, the Heat's relationship with McGregor has drastically diminished.