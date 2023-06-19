Conor McGregor's Pregnant Fiancée Looks Unbothered in First Photos With Embattled UFC Star Since Newest Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him
Conor McGregor’s pregnant fiancée, Dee Devlin, was spotted visiting the embattled UFC star this weekend amid the latest sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just a few short days after a woman accused McGregor of "violently" raping her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida after the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, Devlin and the couple’s three children visited McGregor in New York City to celebrate Father’s Day.
According to photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, Devlin appeared unbothered in the photos and did not seem particularly concerned regarding the latest allegations against her soon-to-be-husband.
Other photos posted to McGregor’s Instagram on Sunday night showed the embattled UFC star kissing his pregnant fiancée’s belly, while another snap showed Devlin and the couple’s three children looking at McGregor lovingly on the balcony of a Manhattan hotel despite the allegations currently against him.
“The Best Father’s Day yet!” the 34-year-old professional fighter wrote. “Happy Father’s Day, gents. God bless.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a still-unidentified woman accused McGregor of raping her inside a Kaseya Center bathroom after this year’s NBA Finals on the night of June 9.
Although McGregor’s lawyer dismissed the allegation as “no more than a shakedown,” security footage later surfaced that showed the UFC star escorting his accuser into the bathroom just moments before the alleged sexual assault took place.
McGregor’s alleged victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, has since issued a series of demand letters to the NBA, the Miami Heat, and McGregor that alleged her client was forced into the bathroom at the Kaseya Center by Heat and NBA security.
While this is at least the third time McGregor has been accused of sexual assault, the UFC fighter’s legal team insisted McGregor “welcomes” the investigation into the latest allegations against him.
His lawyer also indicated that an investigation into the rape accusations would “show” that they are “false” and “no more than a shakedown.”
“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” McGregor’s rep said on Friday. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.”
“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure,” his lawyer added. “This is no more than a shakedown.”