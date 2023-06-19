Conor McGregor’s pregnant fiancée, Dee Devlin, was spotted visiting the embattled UFC star this weekend amid the latest sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just a few short days after a woman accused McGregor of "violently" raping her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida after the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, Devlin and the couple’s three children visited McGregor in New York City to celebrate Father’s Day.