Russell Brand Breaks Silence on 'Extraordinary and Distressing Week' in Conspiracy-ridden Video Following Sexual Assault Scandal

Within the last week, an explosive report revealed allegations from multiple women who accused Brand of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse. The alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 2003 and 2013.

One accuser, who said she was 16-year-old at the time, claimed the comedian sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school during their alleged three-month relationship.

While Brand failed to directly address his accusations any further than his initial denial of the claims, the Get Him to the Greek star thanked his fans for their "support."