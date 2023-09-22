Russell Brand Breaks Silence on 'Extraordinary and Distressing Week' in Conspiracy-ridden Video Following Sexual Assault Scandal
After being accused of sexual assault and rape by at least four women, comedian Russell Brand broke his silence in a conspiracy-ridden video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brand, 48, was back in front of the camera after what he called an "extraordinary and distressing week," though he failed to directly address the shocking accusations against him.
Within the last week, an explosive report revealed allegations from multiple women who accused Brand of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse. The alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 2003 and 2013.
One accuser, who said she was 16-year-old at the time, claimed the comedian sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school during their alleged three-month relationship.
While Brand failed to directly address his accusations any further than his initial denial of the claims, the Get Him to the Greek star thanked his fans for their "support."
Brand expressed his gratitude for all the "support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with."
In light of YouTube suspending advertising on Brand's videos amid the sexual assault scandal, Brand announced that he was taking his show to subscription-based video platform Rumble, but not without first accusing the British government of working with big tech to censor his content.
During his rambling three minute video, Brand took the time to get a dig in at his former employer, BBC. The comedian took a shot at the network for their trusted news initiative, which aimed to combat misinformation in the media.
"The trusted news initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organizations... like this one," Brand said, insinuating he was being unjustly attacked.
Brand added it was "clear that these organizations collaborate in constructing narratives," another veiled suggestion presumably about his accusations making headlines.
Brand next peddled his viewers for support as he urged his fans to follow him from YouTube to the new platform, where he promised his discussion on "deep state" would continue.
"It's very clear to me that we have to be very, very cautious indeed," the comedian continued. "That's why I'm asking you to follow me on Rumble. Rumble made a clear commitment to free speech."
Brand promised viewers they could tune in to hear his thoughts on "big pharma" and "corporate collusion" as well as the military industry complex that's "able to facilitate and start wars that seem sometimes to be little more than money laundering."
"I need your support now more than ever," Brand said as he concluded his video by telling viewers to "stay free."