Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abusing Four Women Including a 16-Year-Old During the Peak of His Fame
Well-known comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of the sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse of four women, including one who was 16 at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to The Times, these incidents allegedly took place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and later on, as an actor in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.
The accusers have provided chilling accounts of their encounters with Brand, detailing his alleged controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior.
The accusations against Brand range from sexual assault to rape, with one woman specifically alleging that he raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She sought immediate help and was treated at a rape crisis center on the same day.
A second woman alleged that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was just 16 and still at school. She said he referred to her as "the child" and claimed that he was emotionally abusive and controlling during their relationship that lasted for about three months.
According to the report, he allegedly "forced his penis down her throat," making her choke. She says she tried to push him off and said she had to punch him in the stomach to make him stop.
A third woman claimed that he sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in LA and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation.
The fourth victim described being sexually assaulted by the actor and described being physically and emotionally abused by him.
The investigation into these claims was carried out by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.
The outlets gave Brand eight days to reply to detailed allegations, including information to help him recall the alleged incidents. However, Brand's lawyers initially said that they were "not in a position to provide any response to the allegations" because the outlets had posed a "large litany of questions" and had intentionally chosen to keep the names of the women anonymous.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 48-year-old actor took to X, formally known as Twitter, where he preemptively denied the accusations and vowed to fight against them.
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he told his 11.1 million followers in a video.
"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well," Brand continued. "And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?"