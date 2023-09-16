Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abusing Four Women Including a 16-Year-Old During the Peak of His Fame

The accusations against Brand range from sexual assault to rape, with one woman specifically alleging that he raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She sought immediate help and was treated at a rape crisis center on the same day.

A second woman alleged that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was just 16 and still at school. She said he referred to her as "the child" and claimed that he was emotionally abusive and controlling during their relationship that lasted for about three months.

According to the report, he allegedly "forced his penis down her throat," making her choke. She says she tried to push him off and said she had to punch him in the stomach to make him stop.