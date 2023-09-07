'That '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison After Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping two women identified as Jen B. and N. Trout in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed out the sentence on Thursday after ruling on a defense motion and hearing victim impact statements.

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," Olmedo said. Masterson will have to register as a sex offender.