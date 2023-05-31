Your tip
Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Two Counts of Rape

May 31 2023, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

A Los Angeles jury found Danny Masterson guilty on two counts of rape on Wednesday, May 31, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former That '70s Show star had initially been charged with three counts of rape, but the jury was hung on the third count and were unable to come to a unanimous decision after days of deliberation.

When the guilty verdict was read, Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips — who had been sitting in the courtroom at the time of the hearing — was said to have let out a heartbreaking cry before she dissolved into tears, according to the Los Angels Times.

Masterson previously faced up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all three counts. It has not been clarified how that number will be adjusted now that it is only two counts.

The allegations against the disgraced actor came about after several women connected to the Church of Scientology — known only as Chrissy B., Jen B. and N. Trout — all accused Masterson of sexually assaulting them at separate times over the past two decades.

All women involved claimed they were raped after the Men at Work actor served them drinks that allegedly made them feel strange and sick to their stomachs.

However, it was later argued by Masterson's legal team that the incidents allegedly happened so long ago that there was no physical proof that the women in question had actually been drugged.

More to come...

