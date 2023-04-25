Leah Remini UNLOADS on Scientology, Accuses Danny Masterson's Lawyers of Trying to 'Throw' Her Out of Courtroom
Leah Remini lashed out at the Church of Scientology's leader David Miscavige, accusing the religious group's attorneys of trying to get her tossed from Danny Masterson's second rape trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The King of Queens actress claimed that Masterson's "Scientology-controlled" legal team "wasted" the court's time by trying to oust her from the courtroom this week under "the false premise" that she was on the prosecution's witness list.
Remini said she attended the opening arguments in longtime Scientologist Masterson's rape retrial on Monday to "show my support" for the That '70s Show actor's alleged victims and those "subjected to years of harassment by Scientology."
However, Leah — a former member and an activist against the church — claimed her appearance overshadowed the trial before opening statements started.
"Danny's Scientology-controlled lawyers tried to get the judge to throw me out of the courtroom based on the false premise that they had planned to call me as a witness in the trial," she tweeted. Remini claimed the move showed "how threatened Scientology is by the truth."
She also made it clear — "I am not on the witness list for the prosecution."
According to Remini, "This is what happens when David Miscavige directs your defense," with the actress going even further to accuse Masterson's lawyers of wasting the court's time with "embarrassing, petty attempts" to get someone who is there in support of alleged sexual assault victims "thrown out."
- Leah Remini Arrives At Court To Support Danny Masterson's Accuser Ahead Of Retrial
- Leah Remini Doubles Down On 'Missing' Scientology Leader's Wife Shelly Miscavige, Vows To Fight For Pal's Freedom 'No Matter What'
- 'Produce Shelly Miscavige': Leah Remini, Mike Rinder Demand Answers After Jerrod Carmichael's Scientology Joke Stings At Golden Globes
Leah ended her Twitter rampage by taking aim at the church's leader.
"David Miscavige may be used to ordering around Scientologists, but he will never dictate where I'm allowed to be and what I'm allowed to say," she wrote.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scientology for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Masterson faces three charges of forcible rape. Three women have stepped forward — only identified as Jennifer B., Christina B., and N. Trout — alleging the actor raped them in the early 2000s.
Masterson faces 45 years in prison if he's found guilty on all three charges.
A mistrial was declared in November after the jury couldn't come to a unanimous decision based on alleged "inconsistencies" in the accusers' recollection of events. However, his retrial was set immediately — giving Masterson barely any time to breathe before the accusations were rehashed in a court of law.