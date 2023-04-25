Leah Remini UNLOADS on Scientology, Accuses Danny Masterson's Lawyers of Trying to 'Throw' Her Out of Courtroom

Leah Remini lashed out at the Church of Scientology's leader David Miscavige, accusing the religious group's attorneys of trying to get her tossed from Danny Masterson's second rape trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The King of Queens actress claimed that Masterson's "Scientology-controlled" legal team "wasted" the court's time by trying to oust her from the courtroom this week under "the false premise" that she was on the prosecution's witness list.