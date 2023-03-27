Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Leah Remini

Leah Remini Arrives At Court To Support Danny Masterson's Accuser Ahead Of Retrial

Leah Remini Attends Danny Masterson Hearing To Support Alleged Victim
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actress Leah Remini attended a pre-trial hearing for Danny Masterson this week in a show of support for one of the actor’s alleged rape victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Remini reportedly made an appearance on Monday in the Los Angeles courthouse where a hearing was held ahead of Masterson’s retrial – which is scheduled to start on April 11.

Article continues below advertisement
Leah Remini Attends Danny Masterson Hearing To Support Alleged Victim
Source: Mega

According to sources who attended Monday morning’s hearing in LA, Remini made an appearance to show support for alleged Masterson rape victim Jane Doe 1.

Jane Doe 1 has accused the 47-year-old That ‘70s Show actor of forcibly raping her in April 2003, and her lawyer on Monday reportedly told the judge – Judge Charlaine Olmedo – that Jane Doe 1 experienced both “intimidation and harassment” during Masterson’s first trial.

Leah Remini Attends Danny Masterson Hearing To Support Alleged Victim
Source: Mega

“The judge had been unaware of the harassment and intimidation during the first trial and wanted to hear of any future issues in and around the courthouse,” one source said regarding Judge Olmedo’s exchange with Jane Doe 1’s lawyer, Graham Berry.

Shortly after listening to Berry’s complaints about the alleged intimidation and harassment against Jane Doe 1 during Masterson’s first trial last year, Remini reportedly left the courthouse alongside Berry and Jane Doe 1.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson is scheduled to stand trial again next month after his first trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022.

The Yes Man actor is accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts when his retrial comes to a close in the coming months.

MORE ON:
Leah Remini
Leah Remini Attends Danny Masterson Hearing To Support Alleged Victim
Source: Mega

When Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial late last year, Remini spoke out to express her disappointment.

The 52-year-old The King of Queens actress also vowed to continue exposing the alleged coverup of Masterson’s suspected crimes by the Church of Scientology.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Leah Remini Attends Danny Masterson Hearing To Support Alleged Victim
Source: Mega

"While this is not the outcome I wanted for the survivors of Danny Masterson’s predation, I’m glad a retrial has already been rescheduled,” Remini wrote on Instagram on November 30.

“My heart breaks for the women who have courageously and tirelessly fought for justice for over five years,” she continued. “For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.