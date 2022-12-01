'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church

Remini then turned her sights on the church, accusing it of covering up Masterson's alleged crimes by targeting the accusers.

Claiming that members of the religious group are "strictly forbidden from reporting crimes to civil authorities that other Scientologists commit against you,” and instead "ordered only to report things to internal Scientology authorities," Remini said, "these women did what they were told to do.

"They reported their rapes to internal Scientology authorities. And after they did that, they were not only blamed and abused; they were told that they weren’t raped and ordered them never to use the word ‘rape’ again," she alleged.