'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church
Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes.
Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call a mistrial.
The That '70s Show actor is not completely off the hook, as a retrial has already been set for March.
"While this is not the outcome I wanted for the survivors of Danny Masterson’s predation, I’m glad a retrial has already been rescheduled,” Remini posted in a statement on Instagram following the news.
“My heart breaks for the women who have courageously and tirelessly fought for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been targeted and harassed by their family members and friends who remained in Scientology," the actress, who's an ex-Scientologist, claimed.
Remini then turned her sights on the church, accusing it of covering up Masterson's alleged crimes by targeting the accusers.
Claiming that members of the religious group are "strictly forbidden from reporting crimes to civil authorities that other Scientologists commit against you,” and instead "ordered only to report things to internal Scientology authorities," Remini said, "these women did what they were told to do.
"They reported their rapes to internal Scientology authorities. And after they did that, they were not only blamed and abused; they were told that they weren’t raped and ordered them never to use the word ‘rape’ again," she alleged.
"Scientology was responsible for reporting these crimes to civil authorities but did no such thing," Remini continued with her allegations. "Instead, it covered them up…Scientology and its evil leader David Miscavige obstructed justice and participated in a conspiracy to cover up these crimes. They have done this many other times in cases of rape and other sexual misconduct.”
This isn't the first time she's accused Scientology of covering up Masterson's alleged assaults — something the church has venomously denied.
Masterson's legal team even tried to muzzle Remini during the trial, insisting that her tweets about the allegations against the actor were preventing him from getting a "fair" trial.
Masterson was accused of raping three women between 2001-2003 during the height of his career while playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. He has always maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty after he was charged in 2020.