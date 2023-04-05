First Sighting In 6 Months: Scientology Leader David Miscavige Spotted At LRH Birthday Event
The Church of Scientology leader has been found after going missing in action from the public eye roughly six months ago. The religious head honcho, David Miscavige, reemerged on the anniversary of founder L. Ron Hubbard’s birth in 1911 in Clearwater, Florida, marking his first known appearance since September 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The LRH Birthday Event took place on March 13. It was jam-packed with Scientologists who eagerly listened to Miscavige's speech, which we've learned lasted three hours.
According to Tony Ortega, this was the organization's first official return to the LRH Birthday event after pressing pause during the 2020 lockdowns.
Miscavige's speech was filmed — and the footage was allegedly floating around to Scientology "orgs" all over the world for two weeks after the event. His appearance is important for several reasons.
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year, Miscavige was accused of dodging process servers for months to avoid being handed paperwork for a labor trafficking lawsuit.
The three ex-Scientologists suing Miscavige informed a judge that they were unable to locate the church's leader in January. The process servers had tried to serve him in Los Angeles and at Scientology's headquarters in Clearwater, FL, since September 2022, to no avail.
The judge said the alleged victims had “demonstrated due diligence in attempting to locate Miscavige and that Miscavige is actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."
She ruled the religious group's leader was served by substitution and named an official defendant in the case — but his attorney hit back.
In March, William Schifino filed the objection, claiming his client does not do business in Florida, despite the religious group's Flag Service Organization and Flag Ship Service Organization being located in Clearwater.
In the court documents, Miscavige's attorney attempted to water down the leader's connection to the institutions located in the Sunshine State by saying he doesn't conduct business, gets no personal benefits, and none of the Scientology organizations in Florida are his "agents" — making his reappearance in Clearwater that more interesting.
RadarOnline.com revealed that the trio filed a lawsuit in April 2022, claiming they joined the Sea Org as children and were forced to work for almost no pay until they quit in adulthood. They also alleged horrific abuse and are suing Miscavige based on labor trafficking and other statutes in Tampa's federal court.
When we reached out to Scientology about the allegations, a spokesperson for the church said, "The lawsuit is nothing but a money shakedown. The allegations are scurrilous, ridiculous, and blatantly false. The lawsuit is both a sham and a scam."