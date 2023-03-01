Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Church of Scientology

David Miscavige Objects To Being Served In Trafficking Lawsuit After Ex-Members' Months-Long Hunt For Scientology Leader

david miscavige missing
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

David Miscavige filed an objection to Magistrate Judge Julie S. Sneed's ruling that he was legally served and, therefore, an official defendant in the labor trafficking lawsuit brought on by three ex-Scientologists, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
david miscavige
Source: Mega

William Schifino, the attorney representing the Church of Scientology's leader, filed the objection on Tuesday, claiming his client does not do business in Florida, despite the religious group's Flag Service Organization and Flag Ship Service Organization being located in Clearwater.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Judge Sneed ruled that the three alleged victims had proved they tried to serve Miscavige 27 separate times. Because they had “demonstrated due diligence in attempting to locate Miscavige and that Miscavige is actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service," she ruled he was served by substitution and named an official defendant in the case.

Article continues below advertisement
david miscavige missing
Source: Mega

Valeska Paris and Gawain and Laura Baxter filed a lawsuit in April 2022, claiming they joined the Sea Org as children and were forced to work for almost no pay until they quit in adulthood. They also alleged horrific abuse.

They are suing Miscavige based on labor trafficking and other statutes in Tampa's federal court.

Article continues below advertisement

But Miscavige's lawyer wants another magistrate to overturn Judge Sneed's decision.

Schifino is asking Judge Thomas Barber to overturn her decision. In court documents obtained by Tony Ortega, Miscavige's attorney attempted to water down the leader of the church's connection to the institutions located in the Sunshine State by saying he doesn't conduct business, gets no personal benefits, and none of the Scientology organizations in Florida are his "agents."

MORE ON:
Church of Scientology
david miscavige missing
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Miscavige was accused of dodging process servers for months to avoid being handed paperwork for the trafficking lawsuit. The process servers tried to serve Miscavige in Los Angeles and at Scientology's headquarters in Clearwater, FL; however, his attorney denies the claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

david miscavige missing
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

When this outlet reached out to Scientology about the allegations, a spokesperson for the church said, "The lawsuit is nothing but a money shakedown. The allegations are scurrilous, ridiculous, and blatantly false. The lawsuit is both a sham and a scam."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.