David Miscavige Objects To Being Served In Trafficking Lawsuit After Ex-Members' Months-Long Hunt For Scientology Leader

William Schifino, the attorney representing the Church of Scientology's leader, filed the objection on Tuesday, claiming his client does not do business in Florida, despite the religious group's Flag Service Organization and Flag Ship Service Organization being located in Clearwater.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Judge Sneed ruled that the three alleged victims had proved they tried to serve Miscavige 27 separate times. Because they had “demonstrated due diligence in attempting to locate Miscavige and that Miscavige is actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service," she ruled he was served by substitution and named an official defendant in the case.