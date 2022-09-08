All Eyes On Queen Elizabeth: BBC One CLEARS Scheduling Program As Concern Grows Over 96-Year-Old Monarch's Health

Earlier today, one of their shows was interrupted abruptly with a news blast from a reporter.

"We have had news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral," she stated to watchers. "It is understood that she is comfortable and that immediate family members have been informed with a course that news that she's under medical supervision, raising concerns for her health."

"Yesterday, [the Queen] pulled out of a virtual Privy Council after doctors ordered her to rest. That was after a very full day on Tuesday," the newsreader continued.