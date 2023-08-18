Jonah Hill's '40-Pound' Weight Drop Sparks Concern After Ex-Girlfriend's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations: 'He's Lost Too Much Too Fast'

"Jonah has been through so much recently and has seen his name dragged through the mud," one well-placed tipster said. "The fear is he's using food to manage his anxiety."

One doctor, who has not personally treated Hill, speculated that the actor dropped at least 40 pounds over a few months, noting he appears to still be trimming down. "He's lost too much weight too fast," the doc said. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hill for comment.

Surfer and law student Sarah Brady, who dated Hill between 2021 to 2022, took to her Instagram Stories in early July with shocking claims about their romance.