Jonah Hill's '40-Pound' Weight Drop Sparks Concern After Ex-Girlfriend's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations: 'He's Lost Too Much Too Fast'
Jonah Hill's weight loss has become apparent to his inner circle, who fear it's a response to his stress after his ex-girlfriend's abuse allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The War Dogs star has a long-standing history of panic attacks, and insiders are allegedly concerned they may be triggered again by recent events.
"Jonah has been through so much recently and has seen his name dragged through the mud," one well-placed tipster said. "The fear is he's using food to manage his anxiety."
One doctor, who has not personally treated Hill, speculated that the actor dropped at least 40 pounds over a few months, noting he appears to still be trimming down. "He's lost too much weight too fast," the doc said. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hill for comment.
Surfer and law student Sarah Brady, who dated Hill between 2021 to 2022, took to her Instagram Stories in early July with shocking claims about their romance.
"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post.
While going public, she posted multiple texts they had exchanged while together and said it was time to share her side of the story. "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist," Brady captioned one.
Another stated his alleged terms for a romantic relationship, which explained that he respected how she wanted to live but knew "what I'm interested in in my own life."
- Jonah Hill Carefree on Beach in First Outing Since Ex Sarah Brady's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations
- Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady Exposes More Text Messages From Actor, Accuses Him of Sexting Weeks Before Moving on
- Kendall Jenner's Ex-BF Devin Booker Defends Jonah Hill After Actor is Accused of 'Emotional Abuse' by Ex-Gf
"If you need: Surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful … I am not the right partner for you," another message from the 22 Jump Street star read.
Hill responded to her claims through his attorney, who said his ex's allegations were "a complete fabrication.”
It appears Hill has been trying to keep his head high, flashing a smile for cameras while out and about in Malibu in early August. Sources close to the Super Bad actor tell us he and his current girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are still going strong.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, who also did not treat Hill personally, said the accusations are still "without a doubt impacting his weight" after seeing recent photos.