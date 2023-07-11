Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady Exposes More Text Messages From Actor, Accuses Him of Sexting Weeks Before Moving on

She asked Hill to put himself in her shoes and understand how she "might feel gaslit by your behavior and communication." He was willing to chat on the phone but said no, adding that "eventually one of us would move on."

Brady, in one of her latest posts, said that she took full consideration into the specific messages she shared, having previously said she waited until Millar gave birth last month to go public so she wouldn't "cause stress on her or the baby."

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in April 2023 that Hill was holding off marrying Millar until after they welcomed their first child.

Brady continued, "It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family."