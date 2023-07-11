Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady Exposes More Text Messages From Actor, Accuses Him of Sexting Weeks Before Moving on
Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady came forward with more private messages claiming they were sexting just weeks before he moved on with current partner Olivia Millar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surf instructor, 26, took to Instagram Stories again on Monday after accusing the You People actor of being "emotionally abusive," explaining that she was not trying to cancel him but instead trying to take "power of my own story" and continue "healing by relating" with other women who had gone through similar experiences in their past relationships.
Brady shared a text exchange from August 2022, shortly after he was spotted kissing his rumored fiancée. She sent him an article that teased of "Jonah's beach romance" and reported the woman as being Brady.
"Can you just let your publicist know that ain't me? trying to start a career over here," Brady, a law student, wrote.
The following day, Brady told Hill that Millar should know they had been in regular contact as of late. "I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner-level emotional support."
Hill was taken aback by her text and denied her claims, declaring that he had been there "for YOU as a friend which I have made very clear."
Brady cast doubt on his response with a screengrab of Hill writing about "holding my hard [censored]" in a text circled in red and dated July 13, 2022.
She also shared screenshots of her messages with Hill showing the actor letting her know he'd started dating another woman, apologizing "if it's upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect."
The War Dogs star admitted he was "deeply" let down by Brady's reaction, stating he felt "I've done nothing wrong." Hill also offered to pay for Brady's therapy for the remainder of the year "even though you'll somehow punish me with that gesture."
She asked Hill to put himself in her shoes and understand how she "might feel gaslit by your behavior and communication." He was willing to chat on the phone but said no, adding that "eventually one of us would move on."
Brady, in one of her latest posts, said that she took full consideration into the specific messages she shared, having previously said she waited until Millar gave birth last month to go public so she wouldn't "cause stress on her or the baby."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in April 2023 that Hill was holding off marrying Millar until after they welcomed their first child.
Brady continued, "It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family."