Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend Calls 'Don't Look Up' Actor a 'Misogynist Hiding in Plain Sight'

Brady was linked to Hill in 2021 before they split in 2022 and remained relatively lowkey about their relationship on social media. In February 2022, engagement rumors began circulating, but Hill quickly refuted the reports.

"The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," the actor wrote in a social media post at the time. "I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking, but please respect our privacy at this time."

Brady also addressed the rumors via Instagram, saying she wasn't engaged to Hill but rather to his former foe, "Baby Yoda."

Since then, Hill and his rumored fiancée Olivia Millar welcomed their first child in June.