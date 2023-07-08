Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend Calls 'Don't Look Up' Actor a 'Misogynist Hiding in Plain Sight'
Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, decided to go public about her relationship with the Hollywood star in several screenshot text messages referring to him as "narcissistic" and "misogynist," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, July 7, Brady took to Instagram to share alleged text messages between her and the two-time Academy Award-nominated actor.
She wrote, "Kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me s*** like this ... would then be upset I didn't read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship," while sharing a screenshot where Hill messaged her "I want to see you."
In another post, she wrote, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this then make an exit plan," sharing another screenshot where the 39-year-old actor appears to get heated over her posting a photo of her surfing while in a "thong" swimsuit.
She also shared a video with the caption: "You can't gaslight me, because I have a narcissistic ex with a victim complex."
- Expecting Parents Jonah Hill & Rumored Fiancée Olivia Holding Off On Wedding Until After Birth Of First Child
- Jonah Hill Iced Out Kanye West After Rapper Declared Actor Made 'Me Like Jewish People Again,' Refuses To Be 'Pulled Into Drama'
- Kanye West Says Johan Hill Made Him 'Like Jewish People Again' Months After Anti-Semitic Meltdown
Brady was linked to Hill in 2021 before they split in 2022 and remained relatively lowkey about their relationship on social media. In February 2022, engagement rumors began circulating, but Hill quickly refuted the reports.
"The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," the actor wrote in a social media post at the time. "I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking, but please respect our privacy at this time."
Brady also addressed the rumors via Instagram, saying she wasn't engaged to Hill but rather to his former foe, "Baby Yoda."
Since then, Hill and his rumored fiancée Olivia Millar welcomed their first child in June.
A little over a year after her split with the 21 Jump Street actor, Brady took to social media to seemingly talk about her experience dating Hill, starting with a black-and-white photo posted to Instagram with the caption, "reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist ... a misogynist hiding in plain sight."
She also liked a comment on her post which read, "I just want to say... that the type of man Jonah is, some of us think we can 'save' them in the sense that we can show them how worthy of love they are and outdo all of the trauma and harm in their life that caused them to be so insecure."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.