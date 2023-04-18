Your tip
Expecting Parents Jonah Hill & Rumored Fiancée Olivia Holding Off On Wedding Until After Birth Of First Child  

jonah hill and olivia baby wedding plans pp
Source: ENT24/MEGA
By:

Apr. 18 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are growing their family and eager to take their relationship to the next level but are waiting for the right time to say "I do," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"He's crazy about Olivia," spilled a source close to the You People actor. "He is the happiest he's ever been."

jonah hill and olivia baby wedding plans
Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Just a few weeks ago, Millar was photographed out in Santa Monica with what appeared to be a baby bump and an engagement ring.

She was in good spirits while shopping at The RealReal and Burro, sporting a noticeable square-cut diamond sparkler and denim overalls with a long-sleeve top.

"There's no wedding date yet, but she's about seven months along," said the tipster.

jonah hill and olivia baby wedding plans
Source: APEX / MEGA

The lovebirds got together in August 2022, nearly two years after the Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot star called it quits with Gianna Santos.

In January, they clued fans in on their expanding brood when Hill and Millar were spotted at a children's store called Kokonut Kids in Hawaii.

jonah hill and olivia baby wedding plans
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Jonah Hill

Insiders said his harmonious romance with the business owner, who co-founded online vintage site Chasseresse with her big sister, can be credited to their healthy dynamic.

"This is the most drama-free relationship he's ever had," they spilled.

Hill has been open about his private struggles after being thrust into the spotlight, previously sharing one of his greatest hardships.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," Hill said, revealing it's something he now avoids for his well-being.

jonah hill and olivia baby wedding plans
Source: MEGA
And it helps that Millar steers clear from the public eye with Hill for the most part. "Now that he's stopped doing the whole Hollywood thing, he feels way better building his life with Olivia," the source shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hill for comment.

